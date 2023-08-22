Home Celebrities

Jake Webber’s net worth, age, birthday, height, and more

We’ve got the lowdown on the popular YouTuber.

Screengrab via @JakeWebber9 on Instagram

YouTuber Jake Webber rose to popularity on Vine in 2013, and in 2015 he posted his first YouTube video, entitled “GHOST PEPPER GUMMY BEAR PRANK ON SISTER.” He was 18 at the time. He has since consistently posted YouTube content featuring challenges, vlogs, and reviews, and now has nearly two million subscribers.

Webber has also tried his hand at the music industry, releasing several rock singles including songs entitled “711,” “Ghost,” and most recently, “The One I Won’t Forget.” He also has his own T-shirt brand, called Ski Brand.

Webber is originally from Wichita, Kanas, but now resides in Los Angeles. He was born June 11, 1998, and is 25 years old as of 2023. He has three siblings, one of whom, Reggie Webber, he occasionally makes TikTok, YouTube, and other social media content with.

Webber has also previously made YouTube videos with YouTubers David Alverez, Kian Lawley, and Johnnie Guilbert. He also has a playlist on his YouTube channel of dozens of videos that he has posted with his now ex-girlfriend Tara Thompson, who is also a YouTuber.

The pair dated for four years, and frequently posted couples challenges and Q&As together. They posted their breakup video on August 8 of 2023.

Webber is reportedly 5 feet and 10 inches tall, with a net worth of $5 million.

Webber continues to post content on his YouTube and Instagram accounts, and fans can follow him there, or on his TikTok.

