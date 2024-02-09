Can you watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?

Year in and year out, the Super Bowl is always one of the most anticipated sporting events, and this year in particular is no exception. In the U.S. alone over 100 million people will likely be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s no doubt it’s going to be a big event, as it always is. But this year feels bigger, what with two of the biggest teams playing against each other coupled with the halftime show being performed by Usher, it will certainly be memorable. Plus, don’t forget about the possibility that millions of Swifties could also be tuning in this year thanks to the global fanfare surrounding star-crossed lovers Taylor and Travis. So there’s no doubt that this year’s Super Bowl is going to pull in the viewers.

The game will of course be available to watch via cable, with the broadcast starting at 6:30 ET on CBS. However, in the modern age lots of people have turned to online subscriptions for entertainment, and some might not even have cable. Also for people who want to watch outside of the U.S. it’s not so easy to access CBS. You could stream it; Paramount Plus have exclusive rights to stream the game, but maybe you don’t have a subscription. So then what? Luckily there are other online subscription services that give users access to TV channels like CBS.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has been around for a number of years now, but if you don’t know, the service essentially allows subscribers to live stream broadcasts from over 100 TV channels. Basically, it’s like watching cable but you’re livestreaming it instead. Luckily, CBS is one of the man channels that YouTube TV allows users to access, meaning as long as you have a subscription to the service you’ll be able to tune in at the same time the game is being broadcast and watch it on YouTube instead.

Overall YouTube TV is generally cheaper than most cable TV plans, being $72.99 a month so it’s a great alternative if your current plan is getting too expensive and you don’t have to miss out on one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Unfortunately the service isn’t available worldwide right now, meaning if you’re outside of the US you’ll have to find another way to watch the Super Bowl this year; Paramount Plus is pretty much the only option for the rest of the world. But anyway, if you’re in the U.S. and have a YouTube TV subscription then knock yourself out.