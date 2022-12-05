James Gunn debunks a popular fan theory over Star-Lord’s hidden family history

Fan theories run rampant online, especially when it comes to the Marvel fan community. However, when it comes to the case of Peter Quill aka Starlord’s family past, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, is setting the record straight.

Gunn is probably one of the most active Marvel directors on Twitter, often engaging with fans and discussing his films on social media sites. Gunn is just as into his lore and history as the next Marvel geek, but having worked on writing the movies and then directed them, it seems he is in a better place than most to really confirm or deny any theories regarding the MCU version of the characters.

A popular theory arose after the same actress (Laura Haddock) was used to play a character who gets an autograph from Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger and to play Quill’s mother, Meredith, in Guardians of the Galaxy. Some took this to mean that the actress was actually playing Quill’s mother and his grandmother and that the latter had a dalliance with the Captain back during WWII.

This fan took it a step further to provide a possible explanation for why Peter, out of the thousands of Ego’s “test subjects,” was able to tap into the celestial part of him, given that Steve Roger’s superhuman abilities may have been passed down to his “grandson”.

Gunn was quick to knock that idea down, stating in this tweet “His grandfather is Grandpa Quill, not Steve Rogers.”

Well, that puts an end to that. Gunn is in charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy within the MCU, so if he says so then it must be so. Peter is not a descendant of Steve Rogers and just some guy by the name of Quill, the matter is settled.