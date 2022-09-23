Kermit the Frog reimagined as this movie monster might turn you green

Things of made of green felt probably shouldn’t have a tongue with a face on it, if this new reimagining of Kermit the Frog as a Xenomorph from Alien is any indication.

Regardless, because the internet is what it is, the aforementioned unholy union is exactly what we got with a piece of art that was shared in a Twitter post by 3D artist Ty Soares.

“[W]e had to see this, so now you do also,” wrote the user @DnDSesame, who also shared the image.

You can check out the evolution of the 3D render, including a wireframe and original 2D drawing inspiration, on Soares’ Art Station site.

The original 2D mockup of the Kermit Xenomorph apparently comes from the demented mind of Ed Harrington, whose Tumblr page is just chock-full of other cursed images, such as Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street unveiling their six-pack abs, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd being styled as a Xenomorph and Predator, respectively, and the Hill family from King of the Hill mocked up as various horror icons — all of which you can check out below.

One Twitter user could not help but reference a time the Muppets called back to Alien with an explosive gag.

Another Kermit fan could only conjure the iconic frog’s frightened face in response.

Another Twitter user reminded everyone of the prescient warning that was given by Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park.

“I think this is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen all day,” another user put it succinctly.

Kermit has not strayed far from pop culture’s collective consciousness lately, as evidenced by a popular PC mod that saw the singing frog swinging from skyscrapers in Insomniac’s Spider-Man game.