Lil Nas X puts forward his pitch to be Twitter’s CEO, and it’s a hard one to argue with

Two weeks into Elon Musk’s leadership, the situation over at Twitter HQ is pretty dire, and we feel for the employees putting up with Chief Twit.

The situation could do with a little bit of levity – and that’s exactly what rapper Lil Nas X has done with his pitch to take the reins from Musk, who, let’s face it, is fiercely screwing the pooch.

as of today at 5:30pm est. i will be relieving Mr. Musk of all duties and taking position as ceo of Twitter HQ. only users who agree that i am cute, fun, and petite will be allowed to keep their accounts. effective immediately. — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) November 10, 2022

The rapper’s pitch for only allowing for those that have a deep appreciation for his personality and looks to be allowed on the platform is obviously jestful, and while it would still technically be a Musk-esque dictatorship, we couldn’t help but have a little giggle at the prospect.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to being a satirical c-level executive, having not too long ago declared himself the President of the massively successful multiplayer online battle arena game, League of Legends.

Perhaps the company’s staff would be better off with having Lil Nas X’s music being blasted in their ears on repeat than under Elon Musk’s “come to the office or resign” management, as the rapper envisioned in the clip announcing his League of Legends leadership.

Screw it, Lil Nas X could take it up yet another notch and play a continuous, involuntary loop of “Old Town Road” to any Twitter user actively doom scrolling through the platform. Still better than Elon.



After all, the company could go bankrupt, and the company’s leaders in charge of cybersecurity and privacy have walked out of the door. At this point, is Lil Nas X’s pitch so bad?