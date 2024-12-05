‘Literally Michael Scott’: Employees prank their boss by telling him there’s a ‘giant turd’ in the office toilet

When you watch the hit sitcom The Office, it’s fun to imagine what it would be like to work in a place like that. Sure, not a lot of work would get done, but compared to a cold, unfriendly office setting, a place full of pranks, laughter, and overall shenanigans seems like a welcome thing to wake up to on an early Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

Especially if that means having a boss like Michael Scott to look forward to. Seriously, you could do a lot worse than a fun-loving, if not slightly insane, head of the office whose biggest concern is not that any work gets done but that everyone loves each other and has a good day every day.

The ladies at Levine Orthodontics may just have an inkling of what that’s like—at least according to their viral TikTok.

In the video, they taped a photo of their boss on the top of the toilet bowl and carefully closed the lid over it. Then, they went all around the office searching for him, letting him know there was a giant turn in the toilet that he just had to take care of.

He eagerly grabbed a plunger and made his way to the bathroom, a little bit curious as to why his entire office wanted to accompany him. He opened the lid carefully and hesitantly until he saw what was inside and burst out laughing, hitting his face with the plunger.

Seriously, that’s the kind of comradery and fun we all wish we had during our 9-5 schedule.

Commenters are cracking up right alongside the rest of the orthodontics office. A few people noted how hilarious and slightly odd it was that the boss seemed so ready if not a little excited to wield his plunger and take down the giant turd in the toilet.

Others just can’t move past the Micheal Scott comparisons. They agree that he seems like such a fun, good-energy boss and several may even be filling out applications to transfer to his workplace.

But there is one odd thing standing out to people, and that’s the fact that the boss took his StStarbucksoffee to the bathroom and set it down in there. For some reason, that fact is grossing some people out in the comment section, and they simply can’t move past it to enjoy an otherwise hilarious video.

Per an article from Yahoo! Life, their apprehension isn’t unfounded. According to a Hull University professor, each time a toilet is flushed it creates microdroplets that fill the air. Those microdroplets can contain the contents of the toilet including giant turd, in whatever form it comes. More specifically, the droplets carry bacteria and viruses that travel through the air and could land on your Starbucks coffee cup. Consuming food or drink contaminated by those droplets could lead to food poisoning or other illnesses.

Fortunately, that seems like the least of Levine Orthodontics’ concerns. What they need to worry about is the giant turd that’s wandering around their offices. Someone should do something about that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy