‘Little man had PLANS’: Savage sister delivers the ultimate wedding speech when she unearths the groom’s proposal plan from when he was 9

Wedding speeches are the perfect opportunity to share a few secrets, crack a joke, or maybe embarrass the bride and groom a little. Whether it’s a heartfelt toast or cheeky anecdotes about the couple, they’re guaranteed to make guests laugh, cry, or in some cases, cringe.

TikTok creator Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave) shared a video of her speech at her brother’s wedding — something she had been saving for a decade. She prefaced her speech by saying, “Don’t kill me,” a typical line we use when we know the next few words might make someone wish they could. The next words she said had the room in stitches while the groom turned a deep shade of red.

As Hope shared, she found her brother’s proposal plan that he wrote when he was 9 years old, and she decided to keep it for herself and include it in her speech at his wedding. It began, “We are 25, and I am a multi-billionaire… and I’m a multi-billionaire who is madly in love with you.” That line alone had the guests hooting and applauding. The next lines were a detailed travel itinerary that takes the couple to various destinations from Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas, French Polynesia, and lastly, Paris.

In Cabo San Lucas, he treats his beloved to a private jet ride, a romantic dinner at the beach, and a little makeout session after partaking in some wine. The following day, they travel via his yacht to French Polynesia where they have a romantic time. “I’m gonna buy you a ton of pearls. Then I buy you whatever you want and I obey your every command,” he wrote. The final stop was Paris, where the proposal will take place. Before that, however, they “do romantic stuff” and tour Paris in his Rolls Royce where he buys her “everything.” They head to the Eiffel Tower where he asks, “Will you marry me?” offering her a diamond ring worth $130 million. After accepting the proposal, they head back to their hotel where “they make lots of romance.”

The 9-year-old boy had everyone swooning

TikTok users were impressed by the proposal plan, with one saying, “LISTEN little man had PLANS.” Another user wrote, “A PROVIDER. A LOVER. A MAN WITH A MISSION.” One pointed out, “But the fact that at 9 he wanted to be able to give his future wife the world is everything.” Others were amused at how he had the intricacies of billionaire romance novels down pat by 9 years old, with one writing, “I feel like he has a successful fan fic account somewhere.” Another commented, “This is the perfect embarrassing thing to share at a sibling’s wedding but also so wholesome.” Amid all the swooning, some users needed to know if the plans came to fruition.

Hope uploaded another TikTok video in which she shared the drawing of a map included in the proposal plan. It had Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland as the other destinations. She replied to a few comments and revealed that while the grand proposal plan wasn’t followed to the letter, her brother proposed on top of a mountain while on a trip to Portugal. Still quite romantic, if you ask us.

