Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats ‘sexualize children’ while Kansas GOP authorizes child genital exam Bill

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t care about the facts, or even the meaning of defamation, for that matter. The far-right conspiracy theorist has spent an alarming portion of her political career spewing false statements about the Democratic Party. This week proved no different when she accused members of the organization of being “the party of pedophiles.”

Greene’s bold yet unsurprising statement was in response to a post from the ACLU, which revealed they had officially filed a lawsuit against the state of Indiana over their newly signed bill that would ban all gender-affirming care for minors.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the controversial legislation on Wednesday, April 5, shortly after Republican majorities in the Legislature approved it. The new decision will go into effect on July 1, 2023, giving trans youth currently taking medication to transition until the end of the year to stop.

Indiana has now joined a growing number of states that have implemented some form of law targeting trans anatomy, including Kansas, whose bill — dubbed “HB 2238” — will now ban biologically male students from participating as women or girls in sports, either in teams or female categories. The bill does, however, allow for mixed teams and female students to participate in men’s sporting events.

Republicans also noted that this rule would be enforced during a physical examination, but some critics have deemed the move “genital inspection.”

At least 12 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, it’s reported that nearly two dozen more states are considering a bill this year that would restrict or ban care to trans youth, challenging Greene’s claims that Democrats are the only ones “sexualizing children.”

Democrats are the party of pedophiles.



Sexualizing children and mutilating their genitals is child abuse. https://t.co/caZhiAEVNa — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2023

The problematic politician also accused the liberal party of “mutilating their genitals,” which is absolutely not true. In fact, the type of care the Democratic party is pushing for includes legal, psychological evaluations that help determine whether the child may have gender dysphoria, or distress caused when gender identity doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex.

In addition, once the child has met the clinical requirements, they are offered medication that temporarily blocks puberty, but only after consulting with their families and being mature enough to fully understand what the treatment entails. It’s important to note that medication isn’t administrated until the child shows early signs of puberty, typically the enlargement of breasts or testicles.