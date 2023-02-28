We now live in a world where people become famous for being divisive and detached from prior societal norms and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no exception. The 48-year-old has a lot of critics and is so loathed, even a simple social media post with innocuous comments has people scorning her with great glee, as recent evidence does demonstrate.

God loves you. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

The incredibly extra figure — who recently dressed like a Mafia wife at a public event — posted the above earlier today (at least it’s not something about the Jews this time). While this sounds like something your aunt who finds the Dirty Dancing films to be too scandalous would regularly say, by virtue of her reputation several have clapped back and one says she should exit her office.

God wants you to resign and repent. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 28, 2023

Another says this does not sync up with some of her recent comments. Specifically, as Greene said the states should go their own ways in our increasingly polarized society, one critic feels her post is coming from a hypocritical place and is not truly Christian.

If you believe God loves us, then why do you hate Democrats? Why do you want a national divorce because of our differences? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) February 28, 2023

Different users are taking the time to wish her well and in the quoted tweets a similar dichotomy exists. While some users say she is fake and one even adds she is doing good work, a different person jokes her still being in Congress makes them question faith.

Your reelection called that into question. https://t.co/YP5rF3vt1p — Kop*wow 🇺🇦 (@KPLWW5) February 28, 2023

Odds are she will still be around for a while. Her district is drawn to be as small and safe as possible. So, she will never have to face the wrath of voters, but will likely get to continue to pick fights with comedians who hurt her feelings.