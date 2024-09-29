‘Throw it in the trash’: Masterful Memaw channels the American public when she discovers unwanted MAGA lawn invasion

Picture the scene: You’re a woman of a certain age who’s been a lifelong supporter of the Democratic Party. Your grandson is over for the day, kindly doing some chores for you. He’s in the front yard, mowing the lawn. The front door opens, and he walks in and tells you a Donald Trump sign is out there tarnishing your land and good name. How would you react?

Recommended Videos

Well, one masterful memaw has answered that question by reacting exactly how most sane people would in that scenario — with pure disgust, of course — and she’s gone viral on TikTok as a result.

In the 24-second clip, the lady’s grandson informs her of the unwanted sign, which had obviously been erected there by deranged trespassing MAGA cultists, and she responds accordingly. The grandson, Dakota Plumley (@babychanel_1), posted the clip in which he asks, “Memaw, what’s going on with the Trump sign in the front yard? Did you put that up?” She responds, “Oh s**t. Hell, no! Hell, no, I didn’t! Throw it in the trash!”

It was the most relatable channeling of most of the American public we’ve ever seen. Of course, the good people of TikTok had plenty to say about the video, with lots of support for the memaw’s reaction to the shocking liberty taken by whichever red-hat-wearing zombie dared to place the Trump sign outside her home.

How did TikTok react?

Users supported the relatable meemaw by writing things like “Memaw knows the vibes,” “Love Meemaw,” and “She’s our Meemaw now!” Other comments like those included, “Memaw a whole mood,” “We love your memaw,” and “we love you meemaw!”

One user described playing a trick on her grandmother by putting a Trump sign outside her house and how she reacted similarly to the lady in the video. She wrote, “We did that to my grandma. We didn’t get an actual sign, we made it with two print outs. I’ve never seen her walk so fast to remove it. She then scolded us not to put [poo emoji] like that again.” Someone responded to that comment with a similar story, writing, “Sameee and mine was a southern gentile women who thinks damn is a really bad word, so for her popping us says a lot.”

Another user got slightly carried away, pointing out how relatable the lady was before bizarrely requesting a visit to her house for a weekend snack. He wrote, “Memaw gets it she’s a whole vibe. Also ask her if I can come over for sunday breakfast because I know she can cook with nothing but love.”

Meanwhile, someone else simply wrote, “pee on it first.”

In fact, at the time of writing, there wasn’t a single negative comment or unwanted MAGA intruder saying anything out of turn. It was refreshing to see. Clearly, this memaw is not to be trifled with.

As per Politico, the memaw in the video represents a widening gender gap, with Trump losing more ground with female voters than ever before. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin showed 55 percent of registered men support Trump compared to just 39 percent of women — a whopping 16-point difference. Another recent The Times/Siena poll conducted in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina found the same difference. Needless to say, the horrible former Cheeto-in-chief needs to rethink his attitude towards women (though we know he never will).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy