‘McDonald’s has to be stopped’: Customer exasperated with their over-the-top coffee order

If it isn’t McDonald’s Grimace milkshake pushing society over the edge, it’s the fast-food restaurant’s iced coffee. According to one disgruntled woman whose passionate complaints are making the rounds on TikTok, “McDonald’s has to be stopped.” McDonalds’ iced coffee is made with coffee brewed from 100-percent Arabica beans and includes cream and sugar syrup, but on her early morning breakfast run, there was a little too much cream for this customer’s liking.

Their iced coffee recipe contains (as stated in a comment by a current or former McDonald’s employee) “6 creamer 6 flavorful shots” for a large, which is the size featured in the video. Now, we hear the lady mention that she asked for a non-dairy alternative and the employees informed her that wasn’t possible. We’ll make the assumption that she’s lactose intolerant, since she agrees to have a “small” amount of “regular milk,” which eliminates the possibility that she’s vegan.

If that’s the case, it’s understandable that she’d only want a drop of milk, otherwise it could aggravate her condition. But what she receives is a large iced coffee that’s probably 80-percent milk and 20-percent coffee. “What is this?!,” she screams, shoving the coffee into the camera.

“Looks like an iced coffee to me,” someone wrote.

“They have the best iced coffee!,” another said.

Several comments shared the sentiment of the video, expressing how they switched to alternatives like Starbucks and Dunkin’ because they couldn’t taste the coffee in their McCafé drink. Would you like a side of coffee with that large order of milk and french vanilla flavoring?

Again, we’re only assuming she’s lactose intolerant, but she could genuinely prefer her coffee dark, like my soul. And she’s not alone either. But if you’re looking for an actual americano, you’re barking up the wrong tree with McDonald’s.