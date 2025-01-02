‘Me ignoring my problems’: Not even someone puking their guts out inches away could stop woman getting her ‘outfit of the day’ moment

With everyone documenting their lives these days, and sharing snippets of their days online, it’s not so rare to catch some of the most random moments on camera and immortalize them online.

Recommended Videos

In a short six-second video, one TikTok user encompassed the full range of human emotions, from disgust and bafflement, to admiration, and even humor. But the summary of the video should be everyone’s motto for the new year: “Me! Me! Me!”

Hijacking a lady’s fit check

A TikTok user named Milly Vanilly recently gained over two million likes on a fit check video posted to her account, @akapeaches_. She posts a lot of lifestyles and relatable content, and outfit checks aren’t anything new on her page, but this one caused a ruckus for reasons that had nothing to do with her admittedly gorgeous fit.

Milly was fully focused on showing off her outfit in the video, standing in front of a mirror in what looked like a woman’s bathroom at a fancy venue. She was wearing an academia-inspired outfit made with a grey pleated skirt and a cropped grey sweater layered over a white shirt. Her burgundy handbag matched a pair of tights and pointed stilettos. However, while Milly was feeling herself and showing off her outfit, one person in the background caught everyone’s attention.

Right behind Milly, another woman was hunched over, throwing up into her own hands. Her vomit covered the floor at her feet as she retched chunks of whatever she had eaten onto the ground. The contrast of Milly preening for the camera and the woman right behind her emptying her entire stomach was too much for audiences. The funniest part of the video came at the end, when after five full seconds of Milly showing off her fit, she finally noticed the other woman and turned around in shock to check on her before abruptly ending the video.

Nobody’s stealing her shine!

The comment section understandably freaked out at this video, with many commenters bemoaning about how they wouldn’t have been able to handle it with their emetophobia. Emetophobia is a feeling of extreme distress around vomiting. This condition varies for many people and might be triggered by just the thought of vomiting, actually vomiting, or seeing someone else throw up. It’s one of the more common phobias, and the number of people who left comments about this proved this.

A lot of comments also poked fun at how hilariously oblivious the original poster was to what was happening behind her. One person wrote, “The fact that you didn’t notice till the end,” with a crying emoji. That moment received many comments of people cracking up at how surprised the original poster was to turn around and see what was going on right behind her.

Another commenter simply wrote, “This is girlhood,” and got nearly 80 thousand likes for her observation, which many people resonated with. One comment that got a lot of interactions was someone asking, “What core is this?” referring to the many aesthetics on TikTok. Replies suggested, “unbothered core,” “puke core,” “girls bathroom core,” and so on. 2025 is starting with a bang, or, in this case, a splat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy