‘Protect Rick at any and all costs’: Absolute icon of a UPS delivery driver bends over backwards to ensure a gift is concealed from its recipient

There are delivery drivers, and then there’s Rick. This absolute legend of a UPS driver has captured the hearts of millions after a viral TikTok showed just how far he’s willing to go to ensure a package stays a surprise.

Recommended Videos

In a world where delivery drivers are a hit or miss, Rick stands out. Whether it’s his quick thinking, genuine kindness, or perfectly delivered little white lie, this lovable lad has earned his rightful place as one of the internet’s favorite delivery heroes.

Going above and beyond

@ayoohannah please enjoy my interaction with the best UPS Driver ***back story: I had a birthday gift delivered for my fiancé and i knew that the packaging was obvious & would give it away; so this is what my delivery driver did… he lied & all for me 🤣😅💃🤷🏼‍♀️🥳😂😭 ♬ original sound – Hannah Pierce

It all started innocently enough. Rick arrived at his destination to drop off a package, knocked on the door, and rang the doorbell. But instead of a face-to-face interaction, he was greeted by Hannah, the homeowner, via her Ring doorbell camera.

“Rick, I’m at work. It’s Hannah,” she said, explaining that she couldn’t come to the door. Without missing a beat, Rick responded with a cheerful, “Oh Hannah, I got you covered, honey.” And the man told no lies!

Hannah wasn’t just asking Rick to leave the package at the door, she needed a partner-in-crime. The package contained a gift for her fiancé, Jason, and she wanted to keep it hidden until the big reveal. And good ol’ Rick was more than up for the task.

Just as the two were brainstorming the perfect hiding spot, things took a dramatic turn: Jason came to the door, having heard the doorbell. But Rick wasn’t about to let the surprise be ruined. Thinking fast, he confidently told Jason, “I don’t have a delivery. I got the wrong house.” Jason bought the story, heading back inside while Rick and Hannah resumed their covert operation.

The rest of the video is a delightful back-and-forth as the two come up with ideas. Hannah suggested the mailbox, but Rick was visibly conflicted about that. Rightfully so, as UPS drivers aren’t allowed to use mailboxes for deliveries. Ultimately, Rick didn’t leave until the package was safely hidden, away from Jason’s sight and any potential porch pirates.

Protect Rick at all costs

It’s no surprise the video has racked up over four million views. Despite the video being over a year old, people still find Rick’s actions sweet, leading to the neighborhood hero receiving his flowers every time the video goes viral again. One peek at the comment section, and you’ll find that it has practically a shrine to Rick’s dedication.

One user declared, “OMFG protect Rick at all costs!!! This man deserves a raise!!!!” Another chimed in with a suggestion that seems to be gaining traction: “Please start a GoFundMe for Rick!!!! He deserves a nice vacation.” Even Rick’s family got in on the love. A relative proudly commented, “THAT’S MY UNCLE AND MY GODFATHER. He’s the best!” And honestly, we’re inclined to agree.

Rick didn’t just deliver a package; he delivered joy, laughter, and a perfect moment of internet wholesomeness. In a world where viral videos can often focus on the negative, this feel-good story is a refreshing reminder of how small acts of kindness and going the extra mile can leave a lasting impact. So here’s to Rick, the UPS delivery driver who went above and beyond to keep a gift under wraps. We definitely need more Ricks in the world.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy