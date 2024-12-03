‘This is some Amazon behavior’: Enraged FedEx driver goes absolutely ham on an innocent package

Another day, another serving of juicy TikTok drama, this time courtesy of a FedEx driver who seems particularly irked by one of his packages (to put it mildly).

The delivery driver in question was captured on Ring cam footage shared on TikTok by user Charles Clark (@charlesclark32). It begins somewhat innocently enough, with the driver seen rather demurely parked in Charles’ driveway. What follows, however, is perhaps the most hapdash, violent delivery process since that time the Uber Eats driver forgot my McFlurry (I’ll never forget), with the driver seen manhandling Charles’ item with unprecedented levels of force.

It’s so forceful, in fact, that the noise the item makes as the driver shakily attempts to pick up the item is enough to pierce the eardrums, a sound all the more bone-chilling for the fact that it sounds like Charles’ item might’ve been fragile. In the driver’s defence, however, the package does seem rather cumbersome, to the point where he can be heard yelling what sounds like a profanity while trying to remove the item from the back of his van. Hey, it might’ve been a long day on the road, and even delivery men who forget a McFlurry deserve at least some grace.

The same grace was not extended to the package, however, as the driver can be seen aggressively tugging and rejigging the package to get it to budge. After a while, it does, and it lands on the ground with that bone chilling thud that surely resulted in some breakage. However, it seems the driver wasn’t only content with only minor damage, since he proceeds to forcibly stomp on the package not once, but twice, seemingly ripping through the item’s cardboard packaging. The driver then slams his van door and looks poised to speed off in the vehicle, which at that point was more of a getaway car.

Except… he isn’t quite done, since a follow-up clip of the incident shows the driver again exiting his car to execute a third stomp on the package. While we don’t see the full extent of the damage, Charles said capturing the violent delivery is the reason “why [he] has a Ring cam,” and revealed in a third clip that there’s been “no update” in terms of FedEx’s response to the driver’s outburst. Of course, it wasn’t long before TikTok users flocked to Charles’ comments to opine about the incident, with the video immediately drawing comparisons to the delivery styles of one of FedEx’s major competitors.

“This is some Amazon behavior,” one user wrote, with another describing the driver as “an angry little elf.” It’s also in the comments that we learn of Charles’ decision to send the video to FedEx, though he hasn’t yet heard back (for his sake, I hope they send another delivery man). Other users reveled in the fact that it might be the same driver who will “have to deliver the replacement” package, or said the driver would’ve had a more streamlined delivery “if he had of packed the van better.”

Elsewhere, viewers suggested the driver take “some anger management classes,” or simply delighted in “how hard he made that on himself.” Unfortunately for all the packages gone too soon, this isn’t the first time a delivery has gone wrong on TikTok, with the platform delivering us everything from life-threatening Amazon vans, to front porch encounters with wildlife and packages threatened by a natural disaster. Here’s hoping your holiday item gets to you unscathed (and unkicked).

