‘Guess I’m a girl’s girl’: Woman might’ve made a big discovery when she turns intimate moment with man into bonding opportunity with bestie

Female friendship simply knows no bounds. Women support each other, protect each other, and have an emotional intimacy that just isn’t as often found in other types of relationships.

Recommended Videos

In recent years, thanks to things like Barbie, the Renaissance and Eras tours, and even Wicked, we’ve been greeted with a new appreciation for female friendship and a nostalgia for ‘girlhood.’ Hopefully, those days of pitting women against each other in the press and competing with one another in real life are quickly falling behind us.

TikTok creator Yvette reached a new level of intimacy with her best female friend when engaging in some intimacy of her own with a male partner. She explained that the two were having a spicy moment in the bedroom when he did something that Yvette knows for a fact her best friend is a fan of during sexy time.

Rather than enjoying that moment herself, her immediate first thought was “Aw, my best friend would’ve loved this.” She even called her up to let her know that she was thinking of her in that moment. From what Yvette said, her BFF was equally touched that Yvette would remember what she liked during such a private moment.

Yvette took that as a sign that she really and truly is a girl’s girl.

Commenters, however, have another hypothesis as to why Yvette may have fondly remembered her friend while in the bedroom. A few joked that Yvette’s closet is made of glass while others carefully informed her that denial is a river in Egypt. One even said that Chapell Roan has just the song for a moment like this one.

All of those commenters were alluding to the idea that thinking of her female BFF in the bedroom may just have been a sign that Yvette likes women a little more than she may think. That maybe it’s her friend she wants in the bedroom next time.

However, a few people note that they would’ve thought the same thing and definitely would’ve relayed the story to their friend, simply because their closeness knows no boundaries.

According to Inside Columbia, female friendships like this one can improve our mental health. Research has shown that when women interact with one another, it boosts their serotonin and oxytocin levels. Because of that, female friendships have been known to boost women’s confidence and happiness. Evolutionarily speaking, women have a biological need to protect their children and to connect. It’s even hypothesized that this need to bond comes from a desire to manage stressful situations better. So basically, the more women you have around you, the less stressed you may be. Granted, like Yvette, this could lead to you fondly remembering those women at slightly inopportune moments.

Yvette didn’t seem to mind that too much, though, and was all too happy to relay the story to her friend and to her TikTok followers. They told her if she wasn’t going to take her friend to the bedroom herself, maybe she should think about a referral.

What it boils down to, sapphic or not, is that Yvette, like many women, knows her best friend inside and out. To be loved is to be known, may we all be so lucky.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy