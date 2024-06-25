‘Meanwhile ur pushing 40, bald, abusing steroids’: Swifties slam vulgar clown Andrew Tate after his vile dis of music’s biggest star

Andrew Tate, AKA “the world’s most intelligent man” (self-proclaimed), whose fame is the result of controversy and human trafficking allegations, has spoken up about his feelings — specifically those regarding Taylor Swift — and fans are striking back.

Tate’s Twitter account was reinstated upon Elon Musk’s takeover — though since Musk changed the name to X, maybe Tate’s Twitter account could technically still be considered banned. Tate uses his social media notoriety to feed his ego, spread his negative influence, spout rage-baiting nonsense. In other words, he has become what he would likely refer to as the master troll of the universe.

Tate’s recent decision to anger Swifties by dissing Taylor Swift surely gets him the engagement he wants, but at what cost to himself? He continues to lose fans — yes, some of his supporters have actually realized he’s an idiot — and earn more disgusted reactions than votes of approval.

But Tate may have actually gone too far this time, and the Swifties acted swiftly.

Tate’s shocking post reads, “I could easily fu** Taylor Swift,” but then suggested he wouldn’t, because “she’s ancient.”

Tate clarified that Swift being 34 years of age means that the “Pyramids were brand new when she was born.”

It’s worth noting that Tate is 37 and thus — at least by his timeline logic — he was born when Cain slew Abel. It’s also worth noting that his vile post has earned over a million views already.

To make it worse, he even added, “If you’re a girl, why even live past 30 unless you have kids?”

As expected, Swifties and non-Swifties alike responded by giving him a taste of his own medicine.

You might actually be the last man on earth Taylor Swift would sleep with. 😂 — Jack (@JackFought_1) June 24, 2024

Andrew is good at unintentionally burying himself .

Pyramids were brand new when she was born🤣😂



Aren't you older than her?

Then I guess that makes you older than old 🤣



Be careful no one touches you, you might crumble. — Mella (@Mella2130) June 24, 2024

Will Travis Kelce respond and defend his woman? He might be better off ignoring it altogether, and not giving the comments any more spotlight than they already have.

meanwhile ur pushing 40, bald, abusing steroids and ur biggest accomplishment is being imprisoned for sex trafficking — diet coke bunny (@cocainecross) June 24, 2024

Does Andrew realize that most people just troll him back?

If you're Andrew Tate, why even live at all? pic.twitter.com/xEl8C9dY00 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 24, 2024

Tate will likely become more famous as a constant punchline of his own making than for anything else he’s said.

This is the cringiest attempt at rage farming I've seen in a while. He must be really sad and lonely and I love that journey for him. pic.twitter.com/vBp6Hq2aoG — Sasha Sinclair🎨✍️🎬 (@SashaSinclair11) June 24, 2024

At least Andrew Tate cementing his legacy as the world’s most delusional human is a positive side effect to all the horrible things he says on a daily basis. However, it’s sad to see such a pathetic human have such a popular platform.

Taylor Swift will likely not give Tate what he desperately wants which is, obviously, her invaluable attention.

