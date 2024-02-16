‘Mermaids did you a solid’: Ocean returns woman’s wallet a year after she dropped it overboard

If you grew up going to the beach or vacationing around the ocean, chances are you’ve lost something to the water. Whether it is an earring (looking at you, Kim Kardashian), a childhood toy, or your wallet, you’ve probably had something swept away never to be seen again.

Unless you’re a really good swimmer, you probably gave up on ever finding your lost item. That was the case for TikTok creator Marcie C. John when she lost her wallet overboard on a boat a year ago. She even hired a diver to see if he could find it, but the seaweed was so thick that she had to give up on locating it.

That is until a year later when she was walking along the same beach and came upon her exact wallet among sticks and seaweed that had washed up from the ocean. The zipper is eroded, but she noted that there are probably cards in it that she hadn’t replaced on the off-chance she would find her wallet again — or, rather, her wallet would find her.



https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPR3Hr4Wy/

Commenters chalked her luck up to mermaids giving her a hand, and she even said that this must be her good karma for helping clean up the beach, saying that she would leave the mermaids an offering in return. Other viewers were just baffled at the odds of her wallet washing up on the same beach she had lost it on an entire year later. However, she told one commenter that a combination of South East winds and the perfect tides and currents probably had a hand in her wallet’s arrival on the beach.

According to National Geographic, ocean currents on the surface of the water are set in motion by the wind, causing the water to flow in the same direction as the blowing of the wind. In the Northern Hemisphere, likely where Marcie and her wallet are located, there are predictable winds that blow from east to west consistently creating currents on the surface of the water. This consistency may be what gave Marcie hope that she would see her wallet again. Although ocean currents are complex and influenced by many things, making this kind of luck hard to predict and even harder to guarantee.

If Marcie has taught us anything, if you ever lose something overboard make sure your karma is right with the ocean and any mermaids that may have an influence on your future. You never know how it may come back to punish you or if you’re lucky, really reward you.