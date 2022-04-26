Michael Caine Returns to Twitter, Looks Around and Leaves Again

Illustrious actor Michael Caine returned to Twitter on Monday only to about-face and leave only 11 minutes later

Michael Caine is back on Twitter! … and he’s gone again. In a brief series of Tweets that may have come straight out of a British farce, Sir Michael Caine returned to Twitter after a four-month-long absence from the site and then, seemingly, beat a hasty retreat offline.

“Hello!” wrote an effusive Caine in his first post in months. Followed only eleven minutes later with another saying “Good Night My Sweet Ones” just like Twitter was a roomful of orphans and Caine was reprising his role as Dr. Wilbur Larch in The Cider House Rules. And with that, he seems to be gone again.

Hello! — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) April 25, 2022

Good Night My Sweet Ones. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) April 25, 2022

The pair of Tweets has gone somewhat viral, with several thousand retweets per tweet, and has left fans and social media users scratching their heads as to just what prompted the return to the platform and its immediate “Exit Stage Left” departure.

Many are speculating that Caine’s rapid retreat may be due to the impending purchase of Twitter by eccentric Billionaire and supposed free speech advocate Elon Musk. Some users are even joking that it may have been some sort of challenge.

This is Michael Caine declaring that he will defeat Elon Musk in single combat. The hero we need right now https://t.co/ak8W8WNWtE — peetah (@petesbydre) April 25, 2022

Other users just seem to be enjoying the timing of Caine’s return coinciding with the imminent buyout.

michael caine opened the app for 11 minutes and said “good night” pic.twitter.com/pt5rwGiXiw — Lucky (Salamanca) (@notluckysburner) April 25, 2022

Twitter has been bought by Hank Scorpio but Michael Caine still tweets with all the loveliness of this place in 2011. Long may that continue. https://t.co/Jm84Ci5n4R — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) April 25, 2022

Most users are just being appreciative of the Tweets in and of themselves though. If nothing else, it’s a perfect illustration of brevity being the soul of wit.

Michael Caine is me at every party my wife has ever made me go to. pic.twitter.com/lQvsHzmPbJ — NOTDaleJR88 (@NOTDaleJR88) April 25, 2022

Michael Caine showing us the correct amount of time a person should spend on social media. pic.twitter.com/yUuokPNit5 — Dian living a simple life -original Lady Di (@dian_simplethin) April 26, 2022

In any case, it’s always nice to hear from Sir Michael, and one hopes we hear from him again soon. Hopefully in sooner than four months.