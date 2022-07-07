If you’ve been on TikTok or at the movies in the past week, you’ve likely seen groups of ‘The Boys’ in their best power suits at screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trend is yet another example of Gen Z turning relics of 2010s pop culture into ironic memes. Or if the meme-ification of Sony Pictures’ Morbius actually led to ticket sales.

But why are people dressing up as members of the Banana Division of the CIA and where exactly did the idea come from?

Why are people wearing suits to see Minions: The Rise of Gru?

The trend appeared to come from Australian TikToker Bill Hirst (@bill.hirst). Hirst first posted a TikTok on the June 28 showing him and his mates meeting up at their local shopping center. They were dressed in suits and hyping each other up to go see the new Minions movie, claiming they’ve been waiting a long five years. This is our moment, my banana brothers in Gru-ist.

The video then cuts to the group excitedly going up the escalator to the cinema. They then watch the film and treat it like it’s an Oscar-nominated piece of cinema. They sit like Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s Gendo Ikari and take up an entire row at a screening of the new flick. They then give the film a standing ovation and pose.

“The gentleman arriving at Minions: Rise of Gru premiere. The five year wait is over,” Hirst said in the captions for the video, describing the film as a banana out of ten and “must watch”.

The video has over 34.6 million views and 8.5 million likes. People all around the world have since joined in on the chaotically unhinged meme and replicated the trend on TikTok. Videos of people — but mostly men — geeing their squad up to go see the film are all over the app.

Others on Twitter have shared photos of them attending a viewing with their banana brothers in arms.

Minions Rise of Gru is the movie ever pic.twitter.com/kGphD4g89i — നocha (@bigwanger12) June 30, 2022

The movie underpaid theater employee watching the 40th group of teenagers in suits walking in to watch minions:rise of gru pic.twitter.com/OO808J5v8H — BIMBO❗️❗️❗️🐉 (@CrunchyFists) July 3, 2022

Why are people so ironically hyped for Minions: The Rise of Gru?

It isn’t particularly clear why this trend started. But it has a lot to do with Gen Z’s sense of ironic humor. For older generations, Minions are earnest and cute little guys. But to the more cynical and extremely online generation, they’re chaotic little monsters. There’s an irony in liking them and sharing ‘iNsPiRaTiOnAl qUoTeS’ with their little faces slapped onto them.

The grassroots marketing of Minions: The Rise of Gru is similar to Morbius. But it was started by TikTokers rather than the marketing team behind the film’s release. That authenticity is arguably a big part of why this trend blew up.

Hollywood must be losing their minds trying to figure out how to market to Gen Z. We refused to watch Morbius and then gaslit Sony with memes into thinking we would see it if Sony rereleased it; then Minions got the meme crowd Sony thought they'd get with Morbius. https://t.co/KLwCw6qnWP — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) July 3, 2022

it is so funny to me how the minions has people filling out theaters wearing suits for a gag and when morbius tried playing into the same audience they bombed for a 2nd time in a row — Solid JJ (@SolidusJJ) July 2, 2022

film marketing ppl pulling their hair out trying to understand why the morbius memes didn’t translate into tickets but the minions memes did https://t.co/9xFe5Rv3Yk — RAMZEE (@RamzeeRawkz) July 3, 2022

It certainly seems like the trend is helping Minions: The Rise of Gru become a smashing success, too. According to Twitter user Benji Sales (@BenjiSales), the film reached $202 million globally in the opening weekend. But allegedly only 34 percent of those sales came from people aged 13 to 17. Gen Z has completely adopted a family friendly film as their own.

Gen Z Dudes in Suits from TikTok really helped drive Minions: The Rise of Gru to a gigantic opening lol. 34% of audience was age 13-17



Opening Weekend

• Domestic – $108.5m

• International – $87.2m (93.7m total)

• Global – $202m



Biggest 4th of July Opening Weekend ever lmao pic.twitter.com/U6oWBjqGzs — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 3, 2022

Anyway, you can go grab your best suit or formal gown and rock up at your own cinema viewing of the new Minions flick. Well, unless you go to one of the few cinemas that legitimately banned formal wear to their screenings because of the trend.