‘My forever best friend’: Homesick sister gets the surprise of her life when her international trip adds a plus one

Let’s not kid ourselves, folks; the world has felt like a pretty dark and stormy night lately, and considering the severely unnatural amount of information we’re taking into our bodies at any given moment, it’s becoming a bit too easy to detach ourselves from our emotions, if not for conformity’s sake, then for the sake of our mental safety.

And yet, your body never truly forgets how much goodness is in this world. Whenever a moment constructed out of love itself is thrust squarely into your life for just one moment, and you choose to let it into your heart, the resulting hope can be profoundly nourishing. Suffice to say that TikTok‘s @jazzyking_ has one such memory tucked neatly into her soul, and we denizens of the internet have the privilege of vicariously soaking it in.

While backpacking in Europe, Jasmine had apparently been bitten by the homesickness bug; a fact that her sister caught wind of and promptly sought to rectify. Sure enough, while posing for what appears to be an arrival photo during her trip, Jasmine hears a starkly familiar voice from behind her. She turns around, and is absolutely stunlocked by the presence of her sister.

Once the shock finished travelling through her body and out through her tear ducts, Jasmine and her sister exchange the largest tearjerker of a hug this side of the Atlantic, complete with a happy hop in a circle while grasping each other’s hands. Needless to say, their sisterly love was nothing short of contagious, with nearly every commenter reporting happy tears of their own upon witnessing this radically emotional reunion, lauding Jasmine’s sister for not only knowing how badly Jasmine needed a hug, but the distance she traveled in order to give it to her.

Indeed, it was no quick flight. As you can see, the text on the screen tells us that Jasmine’s sister traveled from Australia to Europe in order to be with her sister, and sleuths in the comments section tells us that this exact location is the central train station in Vienna, Austria. To get a sense of how far away that is, just take a glance at timeanddate.com, which tells us that, whenever it’s midnight in Vienna, it’s 7AM in Perth, one of the western-most cities in all of Australia. That’s pretty far, and probably quite an expensive flight, too.

And so it must be repeated that Jasmine’s sister dropped everything, got on a plane, and went all the way to Vienna just to personally make sure that Jasmine’s homesickness didn’t end up dominating her backpacking trip. That, ladies and gentlemen, indicates the sort of overwhelming love that anyone would be quick to cherish, even if they’re only witnessing it in passing.

Let this video serve as a call to action for all of us to be embarrassingly compassionate as we plunge ahead into this rather uncanny future. Check on yourselves, check on each other, export hugs more frequently, and stop being afraid to talk about when you’re happy or sad. It’s wonderful to see this love between sisters, but it can be closer to home for all of us if we let it.

