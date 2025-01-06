‘My wonderful strong boyfriend’: Girlfriend roasts her man into oblivion after his embarrassing FedEx package fail

Delivery drivers have a difficult job, and their strength and resolve should never be underestimated. Some have to make up to 350 deliveries each day, depending on their experience. Their job can involve handing over some pretty heavy goods — and some of those goods are too heavy for their customers to lift. That’s undoubtedly evident in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

In the 10-second clip, uploaded by Alyssa (username @alyssa20ecclesine), a FedEx delivery driver is seen approaching what is presumably Alyssa’s front door with a large package. He appears comfortable carrying it and carefully places it down. In contrast, footage is then shown of Alyssa’s boyfriend taking the package inside, which involves making a noise that suggests he’s struggling with the item’s weight. The on-screen text added by Alyssa reads, “FedEx vs my wonderful strong boyfriend,” followed by a strong arm emoji.

It’s a straightforward use of sarcasm as a mockery tool on Alyssa’s part, as she highlights how much more difficult her boyfriend found lifting the package than the guy who delivered it. As such, it’s garnered a lively response from the TikTok community.

How did TikTok react?

There was much sympathy for the boyfriend following Alyssa’s mockery, with comments like, “hey don’t expose him like that he’s a big strong man,” “He did his best,” and “lol at least he brought it in.”

Others referenced the amusing noises the boyfriend made when lifting and moving the heavy package, writing things like, “your bf is me cause I be makin all kinds of noises when I lift stuff. even when it barely qualifies as heavy, I’m just dramatic,” “The noises are essential to the heavy movin,” and “sound effects definitely helped carry it in.”

Meanwhile, some people had zero sympathies for him and blamed his poor lifting technique for his struggles, saying things like, “Cause he lifted from the top with horrible grip , grip from the bottom goofy,” “The way he’s holding it doesn’t help, 2 hands at the top let’s the weight at the bottom do it’s thing. if he held it like the driver it’d be better,” and “It’s mostly the way he picked it up with just his shoulders and biceps vs the driver had it with his legs.”

However, most people just pointed out how much they enjoyed the video, commenting things like, “I laughed way too hard at this,” “It gets funnier the more I watch it lol,” “This is absolutely gold,” “Why did I find it so funny that I had to watch it over five times,” and “I only watched this 6 times. I might be back later.”

Per technology firm LogiNext’s website, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for 2024, UPS slightly edged out FedEx in customer satisfaction ratings, with UPS scoring 82 out of 100 and FedEx scoring 80. If all of FedEx’s drivers were as competent as the man in the above viral TikTok, they might be outscoring their rivals in the ratings. Well done, that employee!

