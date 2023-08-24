‘Never seen Gordon this happy’: The craziest dorm room meal gets Gordon Ramsey’s seal of approval

Back to school season is upon us, and it’s time for the broke college kid meals we know and love to make a return on TikTok. But one fancy student went hard with their dinner, and the most unlikely of faces is totally in love with their cooking. Gordon Ramsey is probably most famous for dishing out the heat to incompetent chefs, even if he can’t always take it himself. Yet he’s on TikTok giving his seal of approval on a dorm room steak. Time for your daily dose of wholesome content for the day!

In a TikTok posted by Ramsey himself, he stitches himself reacting to a video from user @lazypotnoodle cooking a piece of filet mignon in their dorm room in a portable pot. Seasoning it with salt and pepper, the student chef greases the pot with a bit of oil, and goes on to cook the steak. However, what caused Ramsey to give him approval to the original creator is the fact they baste the steak in a brown butter baste, made of butter, rosemary, and garlic, and let the steak properly rest after being taken off the heat.

Gordon Ramsey may be better known for his collection of TV shows nowadays, but he started as a famed chef himself. Over the course of his career, the restaurants he worked for have earned a combined 17 Michelin Stars, and he still have 7 of them to date. He has spent his career building an empire of great restaurants and wants to inspire the next generation of great cooks as well. His most famous restaurant in the U.K. even has a 3-year apprentice program for up-and-coming chefs. If you still don’t believe us, just watch this compilation of him on MasterChef Junior to see how kind and supportive he can be with up-and-coming talent.

The comments are definitely excited by Ramsey’s approval, but they’re still surprised to see him being so kind. “Gordon Ramsey complementing you on cooking has to be the biggest flex”, left one commenter. Of course, another commenter thought either reaction would be an honor; “Idk what’s better, Ramsey insulting or complimenting your food.” Naturally, most were awaiting the reaction of the original poster. “Imagine waking up in your dorm to see Gordon Ramsey reacted to your video.”

@lazynoodlepot did end up replying to Ramsey’s TikTok, thankful for the praise. “Thank you so much Gordon — Means the world hearing this from you!” The original poster has continued to post upscale dorm room meals since they cooked their delicious filet mignon. Hopefully with Ramsey’s encouragement, they’ll keep on going with their unique take on dorm room food!