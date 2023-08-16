You’d be hard-pressed to find a solitary soul out there who struggles to find the joy and importance of ASMR-based videos. Cooking videos are unquestionably popular, too. And while most of these videos are implemented while cooking specific recipes in the kitchen, it’s hard to be prepared for an ASMR-style video of someone cooking a legit lobster mac and cheese recipe from the comfort of their own bed. Then again, with the endless wonders within the internet, it hardly feels like a major shock to the system.

This precise scenario was hilariously (and unsurprisingly) shared over on TikTok, where acclaimed user lazypotnoodle documented cooking a delicious lobster mac and cheese recipe in bed. But perhaps the most jaw-dropping aspect of this entire situation is that the lobster is still alive when the video first begins, with the lobster even being placed in front of the television for a few moments before being moved.

As truly delicious as the finished dish appeared, there’s certainly no denying that cooking actual food in a pot in bed is guaranteed to raise plenty of eyebrows. Then again, with lazypotnoodle making a following on TikTok from this very practice, it’s undoubtedly become a normal thing which fans keep their eyes peeled for.

Considering History Daily insisted that mac and cheese is “America’s favorite comfort food,” it makes perfect sense as to why a recipe of this caliber is being talked about on TikTok. Furthermore, the divine popularity of the dish allows content creators who specialize in food to keep cooking up new ways to make it even more appealing.