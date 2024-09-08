‘Never sleep around friends’: Jenga masters construct a masterpiece around their friend when she dares to fall asleep first 

We’ve all been there — those slumber parties where the first person to fall asleep becomes the canvas for whatever creative (or mischievous) inspiration strikes the still-awake.

It’s a playful battleground where markers, shaving cream, and now, thanks to the endless inventiveness that social media breeds, even more elaborate setups come into play. The most annoying part? You’re never briefed on these unwritten rules until you wake up with a face full of mustache doodles or, in the case of one unsuspecting woman, a full-blown Tetris-like masterpiece constructed around you.

In a hilarious TikTok video posted by @gloriagormleyy, we witness the birth of the masterpiece. As their unsuspecting female friend snoozes peacefully on the sofa, these Jenga masters spring into action. Their nimble fingers work overtime to construct an elaborate monument of mischief around her slumbering form. One by one, the architects of mischief strategically place various household items around her. It starts innocently enough with a cushion landing softly on her lap.

Stealth mode: Activated.

Then a jar mysteriously finds its way around her neck — how, why, and from where, one can only guess. Another cushion then appears, crowning her head, propped up by the sofa’s corners in a precarious balance. But why stop at cushions and jars? The prank escalates as a cylindrical framed object is placed over her. Then her phone (or, so we assume) is carefully perched on the rim, mere inches away from certain destruction should she stir from her slumber.

The caffeine-fueled construction doesn’t stop there. Next, chairs are flipped and positioned so that their legs jut out in an optical illusion that tickles the funny bone. Through the careful choreography of these pranksters, the living room transforms into a bizarre, yet impressively stable, structure that somehow doesn’t collapse.

Many users in the comments couldn’t help but laugh. “Lesson: never sleep around friends,” one viewer wisely advised, while another declared it the “Funniest thing ever.” Others admired the boys’ careful precision, with one user noting, “I love how careful they are!” Some even shared their own experiences of falling victim to similar pranks, like waking up with a Pringles can on their arm or being surrounded by wooden planks and ants (I have so many questions about that last one). And then there is the commenter who simply states, “I need to see the result of this,” which got me thinking – what happened when she woke up?

Did she emerge from the rubble like a disgruntled phoenix, ready to exact her revenge on her so-called friends? Or did she simply accept her fate and go back to sleep, knowing that resistance was futile? Of course, as hilarious as this prank may be, there’s a fine line between good-natured fun and crossing boundaries. As one user noted in the comments, “This with the chair was a bit too much.” It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye (or a friendship). But hey, I guess that’s the risk we take when we surrender to the sandman in the presence of our prank-happy pals.

