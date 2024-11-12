‘New fear unlocked’: Big rig takes on several new passengers when it unknowingly hits a car and drags it for miles

Legions of TikTok users have had a new fear unlocked after watching a viral clip of a car being unknowingly dragged across a highway by an enormous truck.

Footage of the roadside incident was captured by the dashcam of user Megan (@meganrushhell). It begins looking forward on a big stretch of highway, with both Megan and the driver approaching a truck to their right. As they approach, Megan takes note of the skid marks splayed on the road for a long stretch in the left lane, and we soon discover what has caused it. To the right, the dashcam captures a car being pushed, on its side, by the front of the truck, as multiple car horns begin blaring on the highway.

Along the way, we hear commentary from Megan as she wonders whether a car is “being pushed by a f***ing truck”. Soon, we switch to the reverse camera to see a different view of the incident. Here, the truck continues to drive with the car planted firmly at its front, with skid marks seen being left in its wake. Megan’s driver speeds up to get a better vantage point of the accident, and eventually parks in front of the truck as Megan calls for the driver to “stop!”. After this, both Megan and the driver dart out of their car and rush to the now-stopped truck, with the reverse camera showing them assisting the passengers in the dragged car.

We also see the truck driver exit his vehicle to assess the situation. While it appears harrowing — as the car looks to be seconds away from being crushed by the truck — viewers will be surprised to learn that the accident caused no injuries. “Would you believe me if I told you that the 2 guys in the car were not only alive, but didn’t have a visible scratch on either of them after unbuckling them,” Megan wrote in the caption.

She also revealed that the truck driver responsible for pushing the passengers “was smoking a cigarette out the window” at the time of incident, and said he “had ‘NO IDEA’” that a vehicle was smack bang at the front of his vehicle. This garnered over two million views and almost 320,000 likes, with many TikTok users flooding the comments section expressing their concern. Many refused to believe that the driver was unaware of the car being pushed by his truck, saying “there is absolutely no way he had no idea,” and questioning how he did “not hear the tires SCREECHING?”.

“You can literally see the resistance,” another user argued, “there’s absolutely no way he didn’t feel that the truck was working against him.” One defender of the truck driver said that, given the vehicle’s “huge blind spots,” it is “completely believable that he didn’t see” the car. Beyond the commentary on the truck driver, other users sent well-wishes to the passengers unwittingly caught in the truck’s crosshairs. “That must have been so scary for the car involved,” one viewer wrote, while another questioned whether “everyone is ok.”

The video also proved to be an inspiring moment on Megan’s part, with many commenters commending her heroism in rushing to the passengers’ aid. “Thank You for risking your lives to help them,” one person wrote, alongside descriptions of Megan as “a badass woman rushing to save the day.” It marks the most recent instance of TikTok feeding us scary road incidents, from vehicles infested with rats to terrifying ride-share ordeals and rear-end hit and runs. Stay safe out there, and try not to drag a car while smoking a cigarette!

