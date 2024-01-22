North Sea TikTok explained

On TikTok, a trend is almost always one-and-done. That’s not the case for the North Sea, as viewers can’t get enough and just when you think it’s done, it pops back up as a viral sensation.

North Sea TikTok is a very special and especially terrifying side of the internet. If your algorithm happens to take you there you will see one video after another of boats twirling their way to colossal waves, most often to the sounds of the Bass Singers version of “Hoist the Colors” and a steady beating drum.

Whether it be fishing boats, cruise ships, or cargo vessels, it seems like every video of massive boats turned into buoys in tumultuous waves and stormy skies goes completely viral. For a lot of TikTok viewers “North Sea Tok” has sparked a new (and highly improbable) fear of accidentally finding themselves in the relentless waves of the North Sea.

Would you go on a cruise in the North Sea? The North Sea is the most dangerous sea in the world. It has wild storms and foggy winters. Because the sea is mostly shallow, the currents are strong and often pull in different directions. Even though the North Sea can be dangerous, it is important to trade.

If you’re not one of those people being traumatized by this particular side of the internet, fear not. For context, the North Sea is known as one of the most productive fishing and cargo in the world areas in the world and sits off of the coasts of Britain, Norway, Denmark, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. TikTok, however, has categorized it as one of the most dangerous water bodies in the world.

You may be confused as to why this particular geographical location has become so scary for many people on the internet. After all, it does seem to be a pretty easy thing to avoid. Those fears are thanks to videos like the one posted by Daily Mail in December which shows a group of life jacket-wearing passengers aboard a Norwegian cruise ship. The groups of people seem gripped to their chairs as the ship endures 70-foot waves as it travels along Norway’s coastline. Now that is something some would call the stuff on nightmares.

The overall lore of the North Sea TikTok doesn’t just stop with actual videos of the treacherous conditions of the North Sea itself. The song that most of these videos are set to have become instantly recognizable to TikTok viewers unlucky enough to be plagued by endless sea videos on their For You Pages.

When a video doesn’t include “Hoist the Colors” people are quick to take to the comments noting its absence, saying they half expected the captains of the ships making the perilous journey to start singing it themselves. Others speculate that the song is scarier than the ocean itself.

The Pavlovian association between the song and the sea itself has sparked a small trend within the trend where creators attempt to imitate the ominous and monotone voices of the men that so often sing in the background of the 70-foot waves. Some of the attempts at duplicating the song are getting pretty spot on, commenters even note that just the sound of a cover of “Hoist the Colors” gives them the same chills that an actual video of the North Sea would, so maybe it is just the song.

Creators native to the area tend to agree, many of them post videos of themselves enjoying calm ways and summer days swimming around on the coat lines of the infamous sea. They pose as a nice reminder that there may not be so much to worry about when it comes to the North Sea, and 70-foot waves may not be a daily threat. But despite their efforts, showcasing the serenity of the sea does little to relieve the fears of chronic North Sea viewers.

Despite the calmness of the waters in videos like these, viewers can’t help but notice that the skies remain gloomy and ominous no matter the season or conditions of the sea. Even North Sea debunkers themselves can’t deny that.

If you ever find yourself on this particular side of the internet, be warned, like the sea itself it may be hard to escape. Some people have been stuck with these videos on their For You Pages for years. But at the very least, when you’re on there for long enough, you’ll be able to recreate the song and may have a viral sensation on your hands

You can also rest easy knowing that you will most likely never accidentally find yourself weathering the waves of the infamous North Sea.