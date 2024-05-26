Donald Trump vs Libertarians
Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images
‘One of Trump’s worst nightmares’: Donald Trump gets real and candid when his bubble breaks on live TV

In Trump's words, that's how you win hearts and votes.
Published: May 26, 2024 03:30 pm

Ever since Donald Trump exposed America to his toxic personality, it has been widely known that the man has hidden his real face behind a ton of bad makeup, countless lies, manipulations, twisted realities, the ability to brainwash the gullible, and whatnot. But what happened when the ex-president was forced to face his worst nightmare?

Well, the man in the diaper did his best to wade through it with his usual display of stoicism, but, in the end, he had to drop it all, sans the forever ongoing Nutella face spa on his face, obviously.

It all happened during his recent appearance at the Libertarian Party’s national convention. This was not a place where the majority were used to blindly following Trump’s aimless words and promises – here his request to “combine” with his campaign was met with loud boes and cries of “hypocrite” since there were just too many sane people who still remember his many frauds, his advice to inject bleach during Covid-19, and the massive debt the nation collected under his regime.

The Republican presidential candidate did his best to power through the blatant rejection, wrapping his extended “hand of friendship” in the promise that a Libertarian would be added to his cabinet if he is elected as president. He even tried to employ his non-existent sense of humor by claiming how his four criminal indictments have made him a Libertarian.

It didn’t work – not the sugar-coated fake promises and definitely not the sad attempt at making jokes. And it more than ruffled Trump’s feathers as the man has never really stepped out of his bubble – surrounded by people either blinded by his flimsy promises or greedy enough to let their morals take a backseat. The continued opposition, which didn’t break rank for the next 20 minutes, successfully managed to frustrate Trump.

Out of his depth and unable to hold his real face back any longer, Trump resorted to mocking the booing crowd, 

“Only do that [vote for him] if you want to win. If you want to lose, don’t do that. Keep getting your 3% every four years.”

The 3% jibe was aimed at the fact that it has been the percentage of votes  Libertarians have mostly won in previous presidential elections. But don’t worry, Libertarians don’t think that highly of Trump either, and if there were any doubts about him getting their votes, the wide crack in his barely-there composure was the last nail in the coffin.

“The best we can say is that he didn’t start any new wars, and that’s a pretty low bar.”

Libertarian Michael Reeves to BBC

Not that we needed further examples but with this incident, Trump has highlighted in bold that winning the saner minds or keeping his calm in tough situations is not where he shines.

Well, here is to the many, many more boos in Trump’s future as he dares to fantasize that his shady and despicable past and present will still win him the White House.

Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.