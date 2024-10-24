‘Not a single functioning braincell’: Woman is a-OK with individual states bringing back slavery in eye-popping podcast debate

Donald Trump supporter Emily Wilson is coming under fire on TikTok, as her comments on a podcast about reintroducing slavery have gone viral on the video platform.

Wilson made the comments while appearing on a Trump-themed debate podcast with left-wing commentator Dean Withers. When asked by Withers whether she agrees with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and rescinding the right to abortion back to individual states, Wilson declared she “think[s] it should be state-by-state.”

When asked by Withers why she believes that, Wilson said that “if everyone in the state wants something, go ahead and have it.” In reply, Withers followed that logic and posed a hypothetical question, asking Wilson that “if everyone in Alabama wanted slavery back, would you be ok with that?”.

From there, things devolve pretty quickly, as Wilson says “sure, if everyone in the state wants [slavery], go ahead… What do I give a s**t?” Both Withers and the podcast host appear dumbfounded by that reply, and Wilson quickly clarifies what she meant by the comment. “It’s an irrelevant argument,” Wilson says.

She then accused Withers of trying to “trap” her with the question about slavery, saying he was “phrasing it in a way where I could be like ‘yes’, [but] obviously no.” Wilson went on to say that she’s “not some crazy right-wing person,” and that “no one’s voting to bring back slavery now.” She again reiterated that while it might not apply to slavery, “if everyone in a state wants something, let them have it.”

“These gotcha moments don’t work on me,” Wilson proudly declared in the face of obvious evidence to the contrary. Viewers promptly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the heated exchange, with many criticizing Wilson. “Not a single functioning brain cell was used,” one user wrote, with another adding that “She doesn’t understand what he’s saying and she backtracks in a blind panic.”

Elsewhere, one viewer wrote that they “genuinely cannot believe she said this,” and others criticized Wilson for “raising her voice and getting offended.” So feverish was the reaction that Wilson later took to his personal Instagram page to react to the comments.

“I didn’t expect [Wilson] to end her career over the course of a two-hour discussion,” Withers said. He listed some of Wilson’s other questionable moments from the remainder of the debate, like her seeming sympathy towards Adolf Hitler.

Overall, however, Withers said he was “happy” he had the conversation with Wilson, adding that although it was “a rough filming experience,” he still thought it was necessary to “expose these echo chambers.”

Regardless of how viral it became, it surely won’t be long before TikTok delivers us another serving of spicy political tea, be it neighbors engaged in a Trump/Harris flag war, the hypocricy of a Christian voter, or a mother-son duo ravaged by opposing signage.

