‘Not him checking with you on the phone’: Girl finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her when he forgets he’s screen-sharing on FaceTime

Young love — what a beautiful thing… or is it? The sad fact is that there are some immature people out there and when it comes to dating those are the ones you need to avoid.

If you frequently use TikTok then you’re probably no stranger to some of the dramatic romance fails often shared on the app. Well, today we have a video posted by a woman named Nikki which is going viral after it exposed the guy she was dating for talking to multiple women while still seeing her. Thankfully, the guy wasn’t very good at covering his tracks so Nikki sussed him out pretty quick. In fact, he was so bad at hiding his infidelity that he straight-up showed Nikki evidence of the other women when he unintentionally left his screen sharing on while FaceTiming her.

Turns out he was still very much on the dating apps and still talking to other girls, and quite a few girls by the looks of it. Seventy-six chats on Hinge and more on Bumble, too. The fact that he was checking these chats while on FaceTime with a girl he was supposedly serious with is extra sleazy. The mental control it must have taken not to say anything and make sure she remembered to screenshot the video call is insane but at least Nikki has the receipts to prove her story.

While she does say they had only been dating for three weeks, it seems they were exclusive, or at least Nikki was under that impression. He’d even met her parents! So clearly things were getting pretty serious between them. I suppose a silver lining is that she found out early; better that than finding out what he’s like a year or more down the line. Many of the comments agree, with one saying, “I would’ve paid money to find out 3 weeks in.”

The boyfriend’s reaction

Of course, what completes this whole story is the boyfriend’s realization that he done goofed and his last-ditch effort to salvage the situation, and by salvage I mean bombarding Nikki with a bunch of calls and texts, asking her to speak with him. Surely at this point he must know that the ship has already sailed. There’s not really any coming back from a fumble as monumental as this.

He does try appealing to Nikki’s sympathetic side by claiming her lack of responses was giving him a panic attack. “Not him having the panic attack like?!” one commenter said in disbelief. If he thinks he feels bad right now, imagine how Nikki feels.

This isn’t the first, and it certainly won’t be the last time, we’ve seen a guy try and date more than one girl at the same time and hide it poorly on TikTok. While it’s a painful experience for the person, there’s no denying it certainly makes for great content.

