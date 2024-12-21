‘Nothing compares to the strength of a woman’: New mom wins at life when she gives birth in the car and casually walks her new baby inside

Let’s get real about moms for a sec. Whether it’s mastering the art of the one-handed snack distribution or negotiating peace treaties between squabbling siblings, moms seem to have a superpower for managing chaos.

Speaking of making things look easy, have you seen the latest viral TikTok video that’s been making the rounds? In the clip, shared by @doctorfrisky, we witness a scene that’s equal parts awe-inspiring and hilarious. In just 11 seconds, this mom proves that she’s not just a regular mom — she’s a cool mom. A badass mom. A mom who can casually stroll through the doorway with a newborn baby in her arms, umbilical cord still attached, and declare herself the winner of life. There, she takes one big gasp and proclaims, “I win!… Everybody else sucks.” Off-camera, a voice chimes in with, “It’s the best first story ever!”

And what, pray tell, is the little champion named? Big drum roll for… Franklin Aurelius Salem Mysliwiec. Not only did this tiny trooper make a grand entrance at 4 am in a moving vehicle, but he also did it with style — courtesy of his mom, Sam, who’s basically a birth ninja.

The TikTok comments section was, unsurprisingly, in awe of this mom’s casual badassery. “The umbilical cord,” one user pointed out, likely with their jaw on the floor. Another joked, “And my husband is still in the car and needs medical assistance.” Because let’s be real, dads are great and all, but they’re not exactly known for their grace under pressure during childbirth (just watch this video— smh). As one wise commenter put it, “This is the power of a woman. Not even done and cracking jokes.” Preach.

But my favorite comment of all? “I have so many questions!” Oh, honey, don’t we all? Was the car seat installed correctly? Did the car interior survive unscathed? And let’s not skirt around the real mystery here: How on Earth did she manage to look so composed and downright victorious after giving birth in a freakin’ car? These are the burning questions that need answers, folks.

I know what you’re thinking. Isn’t giving birth in a car, like, super dangerous? You’re not wrong. According to Oregon Health & Science University, emergency childbirth outside of a hospital setting can pose risks for both mother and baby. There are real risks involved for both the mother and the newborn — complications that need immediate medical attention can arise. But sometimes, despite the best-laid plans, babies decide they’re not waiting for anyone’s convenience. And when you’re a mom as cool as Sam, you just roll with it.

While we acknowledge the risks and definitely don’t recommend car births as the new trend, we’ve got to tip our hats to Sam. Being a mom is hard. It’s messy and exhausting and full of curve balls. But if there’s one thing we can learn from Sam’s incredible story, it’s that sometimes you just have to embrace the chaos. To quote the wise words of Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, “Take chances, make mistakes, and get messy!” And if you can do it with a smile on your face and a baby in your arms, well, you’re winning at life — really, who’s going to argue with a woman who just pushed a human out of her body?

