‘I’m no doctor but I think your water broke’: Woman goes for cutesy winter walk in the woods when the most unfortunate thing happens

Nature is so relaxing, right? Who wouldn’t want to take a nice stroll in the woods so they can admire the beautiful trees and feel fresh air on their face? For one TikTok user, staying home to binge-watch Netflix on a Sunday afternoon might have been the better choice.

Recommended Videos

@riannafindlay shared a video of a time she wanted to capture an adorable wintery moment by jumping onto a tire swing that she came across in the forest. But, when her butt made contact with the swing, a ton of water dropped onto the ground. She captioned it “Big fat fail” and also said, “Trying to be cute but instead, look like you’ve just explosively sh*t yourself.”

Since the tire does sound a lot like someone in digestive distress, a few people thought that’s what actually happened. One person commented “Omg the splat” and another said the sound wasn’t “cutesy or demure.” Another user said, “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard or so quickly. I was not prepared.” The power of TikTok! Hands down, the best comment was, “I’m no doctor but I think your water broke.”

Can you even imagine if someone went into labor while they were out on a tire swing in the peaceful woods? That sounds like something out of a movie… and it just might be. According to The Bump, approximately 15% of pregnant people’s water breaks prior to labor. 85% could have this happen while in labor, preterm, or during the actual delivery. Although water breaking can indicate that you’re in labor, you might also feel that your back hurts and have contractions. So, although this commenter was right that it did look like Rianna’s water broke, that isn’t always how the whole messy and beautiful birth experience begins.

Well, whether you have a forest cabin or just go on regular hikes (tire swing mishap or not), you’re doing well. A 2024 Scientific Reports study shared that people will feel better after doing something tough if they go for a walk outside that takes 40 minutes. This will also allow them to concentrate again. And I thought watching some reality TV was a good way to recharge. Jokes aside, “forest bathing” or “forest therapy is a great way to decrease stress. You can visit The Association of Nature and Forest Therapy website and see if there are trails and guides near where you live. That sounds absolutely lovely, and would be a lot more interesting than circling the block near your house or apartment building for the 100th time this month just to get some exercise and air.

Research has proven that people who get outside are more content. And hearing the beautiful noises of the outdoors counts, too. Now I feel better about my love of the soothing sounds of the Calm app. People got higher scores on tests that required the use of their brains when they heard nature (waves and crickets) instead of coffee shop noises and traffic.

So, even though Rianna’s nature walk didn’t work out the way she planned, it’s still a good idea to get out of the house and see some trees, kick up some (fallen and dead by now, unfortunately) leaves, and hear some chirping birds. There’s always time to watch TV and everyone needs more outdoor time. Maybe avoid that photo op with a tire swing, though.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy