‘Now I’m scared and don’t know what to do’: Mom stunned when she opens door to find out her daughter’s new Roblox friend is a 38-year-old man

The era of the internet is constantly evolving, and the dangers that lurk in the wide digitized world keep parents perpetually on their toes.

There are so many opportunities to interact with strangers in this increasingly online world, and you can bet kids will find them. Give a clever kid access to a computer, tablet, phone, or gaming device and just a bit of unsupervised time, and they’ll find a way to break every rule you’ve ever put in place. Much like TikTok user @dski3xbackup’s little one, who managed to befriend an inappropriate gaming buddy behind her mom’s back.

The moment that decision comes back to bite is captured on video and shared with the world via TikTok, where @dski3xbackup posted a brief conversation between herself and a stranger who came knocking at her front door. Thankfully, she was there to interfere when an unknown adult showed up to meet her underage daughter in person.

At the outset of the video, which is filmed from the TikToker’s front door, the lower half of a man can be seen as he explains that an inhabitant of the home sent him the address over Roblox. It seems the man and one of @dski3xbackup’s children — her 12-year-old daughter, to be precise — had been chatting on the game for a while, and he happily took the preteen up on her offer to come by for an in-person visit. The potential risks of such a connection are terrifying, but thankfully mom was there to put things to an abrupt end.

The man genuinely may have intended no harm, and could have been a “friend,” like her daughter claimed, but any friendship between a 38-year-old adult and a 12-year-old child is cause for scrutiny. The fact that this man also thought he was welcome to enter the home and “play” with @dski3xbackup’s daughter — even after learning her real age — is also a major red flag.

It’s the man’s insistence, even after being told to leave, that gives the video unsettling vibes. Had he immediately walked away, hopefully following an apology, after learning the true age of his “friend,” no harm no foul. But insisting an invitation automatically guarantees entry into a house, particularly a house full of actual children, is predatory behavior.

Online strangers present a constant risk to children just like @dski3xbackup’s daughter, but there are ways to help inform your kids and keep them safe. Communication is, hands down, the most vital element every time. Teach your kids about the dangers of chatting with strangers online, learn about the acronyms commonly used by those in your child’s age range, and ensure that your child always feels comfortable coming to you with questions or concerns. There are also blockers you can put on your child’s devices to keep them off distinctly dangerous sites, but this TikTok serves as a vital reminder that even kid-friendly spaces — including games like Roblox and Minecraft — have the potential to attract creeps.

Thankfully, everything worked out well for @dski3xbackup and her kids, but things could have gone very differently if she hadn’t been home. There’s no follow-up on the situation on the user’s page, which indicates the man acquiesced her request to depart the home, and hopefully found a few more age-appropriate friends.

