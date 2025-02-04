‘Now we all have beef with Deborah’: Employee quits on the spot when her boss heartlessly demands proof of a family member’s death

It’s a tale as old as time, the ol’ “loss of the grandparent” trick to get a day off work. But what happens when a grandparent actually passes away, and your boss accuses you of inventing the death?

Recommended Videos

In this TikTok from @growinwithkatie, we see the aftermath of a pretty heavy false accusation. We’ve all had a horrible boss— heck, there’s a relatable $200 million-grossing movie that proves this. Whether they treat you like another cog in the machine, or work you like a mule, sometimes enough is enough. And Katie’s had enough. Who needs a Karen in the workplace when you’ve got a Deborah?

An insensitive boss gets what she deserves

Katie gave millions of workers mass catharsis on TikTok as she confronted her heartless boss on a phone call and quit her job on the spot. In the video, we see Katie recording herself from an angle as she makes the call. Her boss, who she later identified as Deborah, answered the call, and Katie immediately went in on her.

“HI, this is Katie,” she started, in her sweetest customer service voice. “I’m just calling to let you know that I’m not coming in tonight. Or ever.” Before Deborah could get a word in, Katie continued, “I’ve decided that I don’t want to work for someone who is accusing me of lying about my grandpa’s death.”

Cue the gasps! What kind of insensitive person accuses someone of something so vile? Katie clearly took this personally, as she should. “I just wanted to let you know that you don’t really know me, or anything going on about my chaotic life and you threatened my job over the phone when he literally passed yesterday.”

If Deborah wasn’t already feeling ashamed of herself, Katie’s next bar definitely did the trick. “So, I’d rather not pay my rent than work for someone like you.” Ouch! To end things, she cheerily added, “Don’t worry, I will send you a copy of his obituary in the mail as soon as we get it written.” She ended the call with a gleeful, “Bye, Deborah!” and an elated chuckle that resonated throughout the internet.

All hail Katie!

Deborah was rendered speechless by Katie’s call, and people in the comments section couldn’t get enough of it. One hilarious comment that got thousands of likes from @shalissas_dead read, “was deborah silent or silenced?” Other comments shared in Katie’s elation, congratulated her on standing for herself and outright laughed at Deborah.

People also shared crazy similar stories such as in this comment from @Freddie Brash, “my mom’s boss showed up AT my grandma’s funeral to make sure she was really dead.” And that wasn’t the only case. The comments were filled with stories about horrible bosses being completely soulless in delicate situations.

However, some people didn’t approve of Katie’s actions such as @Khuff who sarcastically commented, “Ohhh you showed her ! She replaced you 10 min later.” Thankfully, the streets did not tolerate that energy, and were quick to defend Katie under any comments that said anything similar. At the end of the day, this comment from @Morgan said it best, “Your job is not your life. If they cannot and will not respect you, then you have every right to protect your peace any way you see fit.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy