‘Ok but how can he see where he’s driving’: Girlfriend gets her boyfriend a remote-control truck and he uses it in the most wholesome way

Even the most content and at peace couples argue over life’s big and small problems. Maybe your solution is to prank each other, which could potentially lighten the mood. Whether you like to move on immediately or need more time to process, no one can blame you for being frustrated from time to time with the person you swore you would love forever.

TikTok user @tinytrucksofficial shared a story of what happens when one couple argues: the boyfriend uses the toy truck his girlfriend gave him and gives her snacks. Most importantly, candy. How can you be angry when Nerds are involved?

Right away, many people had the same response: “Ok but how can he see where he’s driving?” Several users commented that the toy truck has a camera. That solves the mystery! Others enjoyed the hopeless romantic vibes of this story. One wrote, “ain’t gonna lie this is wholesome” and another user commented, “That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen all day.” Another user said they would be mad 24/7 if it meant they could get some presents, which honestly isn’t the worst idea.

Maybe you’d have to set some ground rules and agree to only do this every other fight or something like that. Although sometimes being on your own is a better idea, this toy truck proves that being in a relationship can be pretty great. What an awesome surprise and a way to diffuse the tension in the house.

Some couples pride themselves on never arguing, but getting through life without becoming irritated with one another might not actually be the best thing. According to The Guardian, Joseph Grenny, who co-wrote the book Crucial Conversations, learning to fight with your person is a surefire way to a joyful union. Grenny said, “the biggest mistake that couples make is avoidance.”

Fighting is going to happen, but it turns out that if you and your partner fight differently, that might be what causes a bad breakup. A 2010 study featured in the Journal of Marriage and Family echoed what Grenny told The Guardian about one person not wanting to chat about what’s happening. The study found that if one person avoids talking about what’s going on or getting to the heart of the matter and the other person wants to talk, that’s a big problem. What if one person wants to use a toy truck to send gifts to cheer their spouse up… and the other person wants to talk? I’d argue that both of these things need to happen in order for a couple to kiss, make up, and move on properly.

Would everyone want their partner to bring their presents (junk food or otherwise) every time they get into an argument? Even though it might seem like everyone would scream yes, that might not be the case. Gary Chapman’s five love languages suggest that people like to give and get love in various ways: acts of service, quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, and receiving gifts. Maybe some would prefer if their partner set up a nice dinner date or fixed that wonky kitchen drawer. Either way, it could be smart to get a toy truck just in case you want to give your partner some chips and chocolate bars the next time you fight. You could even order pizza or their favorite takeout and make an at-home date night out of it. Who knew fighting could be so much fun?

