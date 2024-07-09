Image Credit: Disney
‘Okay but what was he spending the money on?’: Woman’s boyfriend blames his job for losing $400, but when she calls his employers she finds out the truth

We're glad they broke up after this.
While some lucky people are totally organized when it comes to their finances, others feel stressed even just looking at their bank account. No matter what kind of person we are when it comes to money, we’re probably going to feel anxious hearing this story…

TikTok user @thestacyjean shared that her ex-boyfriend asked her for $400, and while some might be nervous about giving someone (even a significant other) that sum of money, the story gets wilder from here.

Stacy explained that he told her that he needed $400 because he “broke any product while working” his job as a forklift driver. But when she talked to someone who works with him, they said that wasn’t true at all. We would definitely be angry if we gave our partner (or anyone, really) money for no good reason.

@thestacyjean

Hes so clinton kane coded #brookschofield #clintonkane #exboyfriendchallenge

♬ original sound – 𝑁𝑒̀𝑙𝑙𝑎ଓ

Stacy captioned her TikTok #exboyfriendchallenge and referenced Clinton Kane, and this backstory is intense. According to Glamour, Brooke Schofield from the podcast Cancelled shared that she thought her musician ex pretended that his brother and sister died (what?!) and that he was lying about an Australian accent. While sometimes partners do some confusing things (and other times they betray you), this is definitely on another level, and it’s terrible to hear about. People reported that according to Clinton, what Brooke said was “untrue.”

When people asked about why Stacy’s ex needed the money, she said “idk if I wanna break the news” and then in another comment said he bought “illegal substances.” She shared that they were “struggling to pay bills,” which makes us even more upset that she lost money.

It doesn’t sound like Stacy and her ex had a joint bank account, though, and that is likely a relief. According to Bankrate.com, 43% of people who share a place with their partner, are in a civil union, or are married use the same account. But you would want to be 100% sure you can trust your partner with your money…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
