‘Once I hear chains, I’m GONE’: College kids’ decision to have a party in a graveyard leaves them living out the plot of a Stephen King novel

Look, I get it, the North American education system kind of sucks; we learn about trigonometry instead of taxes, mitochondria instead of mental health, and The Great Gatsby instead of the darkest parts of our history. It stands to reason, then, that someone might use the “I didn’t learn that in school” card when it’s pointed out that you should avoid partying in graveyards in the middle of nowhere.

TikTok‘s @brehammy didn’t have this foresight when she was in college, but she certainly does now, and she’s determined to make sure that no one makes the mistake that she did all those years ago, judging by how many details she’s divulged here.

https://www.tiktok.com/@brehammy/video/7367005982595009838

Responding to @audacitii’s call for ghost stories that sound fake but are entirely true, @brehammy launched into a breakneck tale of bad decisions and eerie consequences, all of which began when she accepted an invite to go hang out with some of her new classmates, as any new college student looking to make friends would.

The first alarm bell was the fact that the hangout spot was a graveyard surrounded by a thick patch of woods. The second was the freezing gust of wind that greeted them during a very hot Alabama summer evening, and that silenced all the ambient flora in the vicinity. The third—and also the one that caused @brehammy’s “nope” instincts to kick in—was the loud echo of jangling chains that came throughout the woodland; upon hearing this, she returned to her car, and the rest of the attendees made a break for the vehicles shortly after when the chains were followed by the sound of people charging at them from the woods.

And that, dear readers, was only the beginning; what was already a supernatural encounter for the ages blossomed into a spooky saga of unprecedented uncanniness, complete with very specific shared night terrors, doors and bibles moving on their own, and a chance encounter with a redhead who solved the problem by physically(?) placing the angered spirit back in its grave. All that was missing was a Matthew Lillard cameo.

Skeptics probably won’t budge from this story, but @brehammy has a very strong alibi thanks to its Alabama setting; the Southern state is among the most haunted areas in the United States, as documented by one Kathryn Tucker Windham in her “Thirteen Ghosts” book series, two of which focus exclusively on the Yellowhammer State, while the rest take a glimpse at such stories throughout the Southern region. It’s believed that this region’s frequency of supernatural sightings has to do with its colonial and Civil War history.

Yeehaw? More like yeehaunt.

