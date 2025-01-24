‘Outstanding human beings’: Brave young heroes put out an electrical fire at a stranger’s home before it turns into a blaze

Few strangers pause to lend a helping hand in times of trouble, especially passersby who often choose to stay uninvolved, more so when no one is watching. That’s exactly why it’s so inspiring when someone does step up.

In the TikTok account Hope Rises News (@hoperisesnews) managed by Kate Glaser, a video was shared showing a remarkable deed by two young men that was caught on the Ring camera of Tiara Miller, a Buffalo, New York, resident. The video begins with one of the men holding and wiggling an extension cord on Tiara’s walkway. The Ring camera then alerts the men that the residents of the home can’t come to the door, but they could leave a message.

One man goes up the steps in front of the camera and says, “Your outlet caught on fire.” The other man explains, “Hi ma’am, we’re just walking by and your outlet was on fire. We put it out and unplugged it.” They went on to say it was burning up the sidewalk, so they put out the fire and disconnected all the cords from the electrical outlet. The cords were connected to Christmas decorations on the front of the home. The incident happened less than a week before Christmas, and the ground was covered in snow. Once done, they said their goodbyes and went on their way.

Tiara posted the Ring camera footage on Facebook, hoping the community could help locate the two strangers so she could show her appreciation. “…they saved the day and were very sweet about it & I wanna personally THANK THEM” she wrote. Users commended the two young men for their deed, with one describing them as “outstanding human beings.” Others expressed how good it was to see something so pure on social media, with one writing, “Still good humans left in this world.” Another posted, “Earth and all the godly energies pls protect these boys.”

@hoperisesnews They were walking down a street in Buffalo, NY and saw an extension cord on fire 🔥 They ran over and unplugged all the cords before it could reach the window where the cord was leading from, preventing a potential house fire. They then left a sweet message on the Ring camera for the home owner. Simply amazing!! ❤️ UPDATE: The boys captured on camera are brothers and were found and thanked soon after 🥹👏🏾 #buffalony #wholesome #heroic #goodvibesonly #heroes #inspiration ♬ original sound – Kate Glaser

Kate shared the video on Hope Rises News’ TikTok page to help identify the young men, and millions of people played the video. Some local news sites also covered the good deed and interviewed the two boys about the incident. As WIVB 4 reported, they were Shaine Waite and Ronald Smith, brothers who were out walking to get food from a store. As they passed Tiara’s residence, they heard buzzing sounds and saw electrical sparks. “Then we saw one big burst of flames,” Ronald added.

They rushed toward the house and quickly disconnected the electrical cord. That was when the Ring camera detected their presence and activated. “We wanted to let them know what we were doing and that we weren’t trying to harm their property,” Ronald explained. Many regarded them as heroes, but they said they were just doing the right thing. “If you do something good for others, they might do something good for the next person. It might get passed on for generations,” Shaine added.

Tiana said Ronald and Shaine “pretty much saved the day for the home.” With the help of social media, she was able to find the young men in 15 minutes. She said she shared the video, not only to find the boys, but also to “share some positivity.” Since the incident, Tiana shared that she has kept in contact with Ronald and Shaine “pretty much everyday.” This demonstrates how a small good deed can have a big impact on someone’s life.

