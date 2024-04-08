‘I can see the commercial now’: Ring camera captures heartwarming story of expectant parents, and somehow it’s not an official ad

Video doorbells are becoming increasingly popular in households across America. Sure, many people get them installed because it gives them peace of mind or an increased sense of safety. But one bonus that has swept the internet is its ability to capture moments you may not otherwise see.

Recommended Videos

TikTok is the main avenue for sharing sweet moments captured on ring cameras. Whether it’s someone being picked up for a first date or a kid’s sweet message to their mother as they leave for school, there are usually no dry eyes in the comments section.

Thsi particular video may take the cake. A couple installed a Ring camera in their home to keep their neighbor updated on their pregnancy. Every day they would talk to the camera alerting their neighbor that the mother-to-be was still pregnant. That is until their camera captured them coming up the stairs with their new baby in tow.

Commenters have lots of ideas for adaptations for this short film. Some say they feel like they just watched a Pixar short, even suggesting that they should make one based on the couple’s story — and Pixar even dropped a comment. Others are saying that video doorbell companies everywhere should be scrambling for the rights to this story for their next ad campaign. People are suckers for a heartwarming story like this one, that fact is proven by the video’s 32 million views and eight million likes.

According to PR Newswire, 20% of American internet households have video camera doorbells, and the number is only growing. Sure there are a lot of logistical reasons to have one of these installed. Maybe you always have your packages stolen and want to catch the culprit, or those neighborhood kids won’t stop ringing your doorbell and running away, or maybe you just want to see what happens around your front door when you’re away. But for all the practicality that 20% of households will benefit from, they, clearly, will also get the bonus of recording treasured memories they may not have otherwise gotten to see.

If you find yourself scurrying to the internet to find the best way to capture life’s most precious moment you’re probably not the only one. And if you did manage to capture those special memories, you may end up with a viral video as well.