Category:
Social Media

‘I can see the commercial now’: Ring camera captures heartwarming story of expectant parents, and somehow it’s not an official ad

Grab your tissues.
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:35 am
Screengrab via @KatieBrookeNewton on TikTok

Video doorbells are becoming increasingly popular in households across America. Sure, many people get them installed because it gives them peace of mind or an increased sense of safety. But one bonus that has swept the internet is its ability to capture moments you may not otherwise see.

Recommended Videos

TikTok is the main avenue for sharing sweet moments captured on ring cameras. Whether it’s someone being picked up for a first date or a kid’s sweet message to their mother as they leave for school, there are usually no dry eyes in the comments section.

Thsi particular video may take the cake. A couple installed a Ring camera in their home to keep their neighbor updated on their pregnancy. Every day they would talk to the camera alerting their neighbor that the mother-to-be was still pregnant. That is until their camera captured them coming up the stairs with their new baby in tow.

@katiebrookenewton

Thank you @Ring for helping capture this 🥹😭 welcome home next door baby!!! #ring #newborn #pregnant #duedate

♬ Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Benny Martin
The comment section is exploding with heart eyes and pitches for Ring’s next viral ad campaign. One person even noted that the neighbor got to watch the whole pregnancy, and now they’ll get to watch the baby grow up through the camera as well. Need a tissue yet?

Commenters have lots of ideas for adaptations for this short film. Some say they feel like they just watched a Pixar short, even suggesting that they should make one based on the couple’s story — and Pixar even dropped a comment. Others are saying that video doorbell companies everywhere should be scrambling for the rights to this story for their next ad campaign. People are suckers for a heartwarming story like this one, that fact is proven by the video’s 32 million views and eight million likes.

According to PR Newswire, 20% of American internet households have video camera doorbells, and the number is only growing. Sure there are a lot of logistical reasons to have one of these installed. Maybe you always have your packages stolen and want to catch the culprit, or those neighborhood kids won’t stop ringing your doorbell and running away, or maybe you just want to see what happens around your front door when you’re away. But for all the practicality that 20% of households will benefit from, they, clearly, will also get the bonus of recording treasured memories they may not have otherwise gotten to see.

If you find yourself scurrying to the internet to find the best way to capture life’s most precious moment you’re probably not the only one. And if you did manage to capture those special memories, you may end up with a viral video as well.

related content
Read Article ‘This ain’t a competition but you win’: Woman returned from vacation to discover her boyfriend had joined ISIS, and the FBI were waiting for her
Screenshots via Meenaljamila/Getty stock photo of FBI officer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This ain’t a competition but you win’: Woman returned from vacation to discover her boyfriend had joined ISIS, and the FBI were waiting for her
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Is Lovely Peaches dead?
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Is Lovely Peaches dead?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter/X
Category: FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Does YouTuber Ms. Rachel have a baby?
Ms. Rachel baby
Category: YouTube
YouTube
Social Media
Social Media
Does YouTuber Ms. Rachel have a baby?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 7, 2024
Read Article ‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible
Megan Li Wang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘This ain’t a competition but you win’: Woman returned from vacation to discover her boyfriend had joined ISIS, and the FBI were waiting for her
Screenshots via Meenaljamila/Getty stock photo of FBI officer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This ain’t a competition but you win’: Woman returned from vacation to discover her boyfriend had joined ISIS, and the FBI were waiting for her
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Is Lovely Peaches dead?
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Is Lovely Peaches dead?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter/X
Category: FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Does YouTuber Ms. Rachel have a baby?
Ms. Rachel baby
Category: YouTube
YouTube
Social Media
Social Media
Does YouTuber Ms. Rachel have a baby?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 7, 2024
Read Article ‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible
Megan Li Wang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The bar has been astronomically raised’: Man who met girlfriend while making a commercial proposes in the most mind-blowing way possible
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 6, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.