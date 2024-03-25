The 12 best ‘Shark Tank’ products

Over 15 seasons, the “sharks” on ABC’s mega-popular Shark Tank have found some products that have truly changed the world. Other products are just really great, but all of them have benefitted from appearing on TV. There are, of course, more busts than wins, but there’s something truly exciting when the sharks start a bidding war for something they know is revolutionary.

In case you’re not aware of the specifics of the show, there’s a panel of “sharks,” aka investors who decide whether they want to help a particular product or company. People come into the “tank” to pitch their ideas, often in an over-the-top way, and the sharks will dissect the pitch and scrutinize what the investor thinks their company is worth.

If the entrepreneur decides to take a shark up on their offer, they make a handshake deal. It can be exciting if it happens, but it’s also darkly amusing to watch people flat on their faces. Here are 12 of the best products featured on the show.

Ring Doorbell

Of all the products that have appeared on Shark Tank, no success story has been quite as lucrative as the Ring Doorbell. Of course, back then it was called the “doorbot,” and what’s funny is the sharks didn’t quite know what to do with it. You know who did? Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and he bought the bot, renamed it and the rest is history–making founder Jamie Siminoff a billionaire in the process.

Scrub Daddy

Another ridiculous success story, the Scrub Daddy almost didn’t happen. Inventor Aaron Krause had it stashed somewhere in his garage until his wife suggested he go on the show, and the product triggered a bonafide feeding frenzy in the tank. Eventually he made a deal with shark Lori Greiner, and the Scrub Daddy has sold more than 25 million units since, making Krause a very rich man.

Bottlekeeper

Known colloquially as perhaps the simplest product ever pitched on the show, the Bottlekeeper is basically just an aluminum koozie. With the simple idea that “nobody likes warm beer,” Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell turned their idea into a $15 million business. While the company is still going strong, both founders seem to have moved on to other things. The website is also down, but the product is still available on Amazon.

Squatty Potty

The squatty potty was an absolute smash when it came out in 2013, and it got even more popular a year later when it appeared on the show. One year later, Dookie the Unicorn brought the squatty potty to even greater heights. The company was bought in 2021 by Aterian and just a year later there were 8 million of them sold. Put your feet up!

Bombas Socks

One of the original “companies with a social message,” Bombas were born after founder David Heath learned that socks were the most requested item at homeless shelters. His company, like TOMS and Warby Parker before it, is rooted in a social mission over a bottom line. This social message struck a cord and the company became worth $100 million. It doesn’t hurt that they’re pretty good socks, too.

Snack Lins

A meat-free pork rind? This seemingly preposterous product was a smash in the tank and founder and chef Samy Kobrosly scored a deal with none other than the coolest shark, Mark Cuban. It’s made of yuca, mushrooms, and onions and it’s about as close to a pork rind as you can get while also being 100% vegan. Want a snack that’s healthy and delicious too? You can’t go wrong with a Snack Lin.

The Comfy

This is another one of those products that everyone seems to have. It’s an oversized hoodie/blanket/loungewear outfit and people absolutely love it. After appearing on the show, The Comfy is now sold in more than 80 countries with customers in the millions. You know else has millions? Brothers Brian and Michael Speciale, who got a little help from shark Barbara Corcoran, of course.

The Woobles

It’s hard not to want The Woobles. Justin Tiu and Adrian Zhang started the company after Tiu was frustrated trying to teach himself to crochet. The company sells kits with step-by-step instructions and some of the cutest characters you’re ever going to see this side of Disney. Thanks to the tank, The Woobles have more than $5 million in lifetime sales.

The Ta-Ta Towel

LA native Erin Robertson was getting ready for a date in the balmy summer when she wished she had a way to control her boob sweat while also allowing the “girls” to have some freedom. From there, the Ta-Ta Towel was born. Robertson accepted an offer from shark Lori Greiner and the rest is history, making Robertson very wealthy in the process.

Poppi

Poopi is a prebiotic soda founded by husband and wife team Stephen and Allison. The main draw? It contains apple cider vinegar, which is very healthy but tastes like trash. The duo appeared on Shark Tank and made a deal with guest shark Rohan Oza. Poppi is now available in over 20,000 retailers, including Target and Whole Foods.

The Drop Stop

The Drop Stop stops one of the most annoying problems anyone can face – getting something lost in that space between the car seat and the center console, the “carmuda triangle.” This simple, genius idea fits around any seat belt and comes in a variety of colors. Inventors Marc Newburger and Jeffrey Simon create a bidding war between sharks Mr. Wonderful and Lori Greiner, with Lori winning out in the end. It was a smart investment because this thing is selling, and it’s only going to sell more as time goes on.

PhoneSoap

The best products solve problems that we didn’t even know we had, but once we do it feels almost impossible to live without. Wes LaPorte and Dan Barnes founded the PhoneSoap after learning that cell phones are 18 times dirtier than public bathrooms. All those germaphobes out there helped to make the product a success, but the company really exploded during the pandemic. Today, it’s a multimillion-dollar business.