Ah sports, the time when opposing teams begin to trash-talk each other as a form of intimidation before the big game. And this year’s event is more than trash talk, it’s about revenge. Zimbabwe spat more than just fire against their opposition, Pakistan, in this year’s T20 World cup, they struck revenge. All because Pakistan sent a “fake Mr. Bean” in 2016, and Zimbabwe was still not over it … until today.

The “Pak Bean” incident was brought to light after the Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, posted on Twitter about the country’s win against Pakistan. Added to his congratulatory message was him advising Pakistan to “send the real Mr. Bean.” The president’s post may be confusing for those outside of Zimbabwe and Pakistan, as it’s been more of an internal feud between the two nations for quite some time.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

For those who don’t know, Pakistan sent a “fake Mr. Bean” during a local event in Zimbabwe, whom outraged Zimbabweans dubbed “Pak Bean.” The impostor was mentioned on social media after Pakistan Cricket shared photos of their team’s warm-up. Twitter user @mhanduwe0718061 (Ngugi Chasura) mentioned the incident in the replies, saying that “Zimbabweans still haven’t forgiven them.”

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Chasura explained the incident to confused sports fans, saying that Pakistan sent a “Fake Mr. Bean” to an agriculture event and people were upset they found out the truth. According to Fox News, the real name of the impostor is Asif Muhammad, a Pakistani comedian.

In case you're seeing tweets about Pak Bean and Mr Bean and want to know the context…here it is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CXX9jJqAtV — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands 🤣pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

Luckily for Zimbabweans, revenge was served cold after the country won their match against Pakistan. People on the internet celebrated with the winning country, as they deserved it.

When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022

This is where Pakistan lost the game.

Pak Bean#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/xVTSa0RBbG — Amey 🇮🇳 (@amey_guthe) October 27, 2022

Lesson learned: you simply don’t get away with the Pak Bean fraud.



Please only ever send the real Mr. Bean to Zimbabwe. #T20WorldCup2022 — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) October 27, 2022

What I learnt today:



Whatever you do, whatever, anything, any bloody thing, if you promise Mr Bean to Zimbabwe, send Rowan Atkinson, not a lookalike. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 27, 2022

Hopefully, Pakistan learned a valuable lesson after this T20 match. Don’t mess with a country, as they might strike back when you least expect it.