Greased poles couldn’t stop Philadelphians from celebrating the big Eagles win heading into the Super Bowl

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after making short work of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 31-7 game.

In two weeks, the team will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But for now, everybody is still caught up in Eagles mania after clinching the NFC Championship.

“This is something you dream about your whole life,” said Head Coach Nick Sirianni after after the game. “Like I said to the guys, we’ve all been dreaming about it, whether you were dreaming about it when you were two, 10, 14, 18 or when you got in the NFL, this is something we all dream about, and we get to do it because we did it better than anybody else in the NFC this year. It’s pretty special. Fans were awesome.”

“Awesome” is certainly one way to describe passionate Eagles fans, who predictably wasted no time in pouring out into the streets to celebrate in a way that only the City of Brotherly Love knows how. And yes, that means that no amount of grease was going to stop Philadelphians from scaling traffic poles.

In other words, it didn’t take long after the end of Sunday’s playoff game before Twitter lit up with the various celebrations going down across the city — many from atop poles, as you can see below.

On Broad Street. The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl. This guy climbed a pole in under 10 seconds #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/LVNqZvEAWm — Holli Stephens (@wordsbyholli) January 30, 2023

City of Philadelphia: “We’re going to grease the poles so don’t even try it after the game!”



Eagles fans: “OK” pic.twitter.com/U1vWCyZACL — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 30, 2023

So this just happened. So much for greasing the poles 🦅💚 pic.twitter.com/sJRxtHQVjV — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 30, 2023

A new pope has been chosen pic.twitter.com/jGAm3ZfhfA — Jitney Spears (@S4MST33L3) January 29, 2023

Poles didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/NEwys1YStX — estebomb (@Estebomb) January 30, 2023

Philadelphia Inquirer culture reporter Stephanie Farr also documented several instances of pole climbing in downtown Philadelphia.

Pole climbers have absolutely wrecked the crosswalk signs near city hall. pic.twitter.com/6BeFvnPmGK — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 30, 2023

But it wasn’t all climbing greased poles — though, there was obviously a lot of that. Philadelphians were likewise out in full force putting the city’s weirdness on display.

Totally normal City we live in. pic.twitter.com/EU0SgpTJrn — Lauren Vidas 🪰🦅🦅🪰 (@BroadAndMarket) January 30, 2023

I love our city so much! pic.twitter.com/4bPMJRsLiF — Conrad Benner (@StreetsDept) January 29, 2023

MY FIRST ELMO DRUMLINE EXPERIENCE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HG3hw1jAPC — Emily Bloch (@emdrums) January 30, 2023

BEANED UP



READY TO ROLL TO THE SUPERBOWL pic.twitter.com/1sVbHR4vLq — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 29, 2023

The last time Philadelphia won a Super Bowl was in 2018 against the New England Patriots, and if history repeats itself, people are gonna climb — grease or no grease. After all, the city even practices for just this very situation.