Political sideshow Marjorie Taylor Greene takes issue with those calling Donald Trump the same

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a stand against those who have publicly mocked Donald Trump‘s potential arrest.

As previously reported, the 76-year-old disclosed last week on Truth Social that he was allegedly going to be arrested in New York on March 21 in connection to paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for the adult film star not sharing any information regarding their alleged affair. Despite Trump’s arrest claims, no official statement has been released to the public.

On that day, Greene took to her Twitter account to call out any presidential candidate that has described the political mistreatment against Trump as a “sideshow.” While stating that those individuals, including Senator Mitch McConnell, were not suited for the job, unlike Trump, the 48-year-old said, “Any Presidential candidate that calls the political persecution of Trump a “sideshow” is not capable of the job. We don’t need a “McConnell” in the White House. We need a fighter. We need Trump.”

As Greene’s post gained traction, several social media users criticized her for what they considered false remarks about Trump’s alleged “political persecution.”

One individual claimed that Trump should be “held accountable” for his actions.

Trump is not a fighter, he's a criminal who deserves to be held accountable. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) March 21, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user poked fun at Greene for calling Trump a “fighter.”

How laughable to call Draft Deferment Trump “a fighter”. — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) March 22, 2023

A third person went as far as to point out to Greene that what Trump is allegedly facing right now is not “persecution,” as she referred to her tweet, but rather “prosecution” for his alleged crimes.

A social media user made similar remarks and urged Greene to learn the difference between the two terms.

It is not political persecution, it’s criminal prosecution. Big difference. — Sandra ☮️🇺🇦❤️🤍💙#46 (@Sandra4Truth) March 22, 2023

Despite Greene’s scrutiny, this isn’t the first time she has publicly backed Trump. Last week, Greene disclosed in the tweet that one of the sole reasons she “loves” the former president is because he fights “for the American people” and scolded those that went against him.