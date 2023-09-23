‘Remember when your baby climbed on top of your van? That was wild’: Mother defends her parking lot routine

Mothers have a tough time getting around, and it becomes much more of a challenge when they have more than one child. The urge to judge parents’ choices in the name of “concern for the children’s safety” is an overwhelming one for some people, especially those who don’t have kids of their own.

Such is the case with TikToker acaciakers, aka Cacia. She’s gotten into a bit of a back-and-forth with her viewers who have nothing better to do than to criticize young mothers. Someone called Big Rig commented on one of Cacia’s videos, accusing her of leaving a child unattended in a parking lot:

“Yet someone online who lives in Eugene saw Rosie left in the middle of parking lot traffic….. be so fr.”

Someone who lives in the same town as Cacia claims to have spotted her in a parking lot with her littles, and now they’re tossing out this accusation. This generated a response from Cacia, explaining the complicated routine of getting her children into her car after shopping. She explained that there simply isn’t a “safe” place to park a stroller while tending to three children and getting them all into their carseats and buckled in.

“I am one person. With three children. I cannot take care of them all at the exact same time. I tend to them one at a time,” she responded.

It’s not hard enough being a mom, she has to contend with constant scrutiny of how she gets them into the car? Another commenter wrote:

“Remember when your baby climbed on top of your van that was wild,” referring to a time when Cacia’s youngest child was spotted on the top of her car. Admittedly, the optics of that one are definitely not good. The child could’ve fallen off of the car and been badly injured.

According to the Children’s Trust Fund:

“NEVER leave children unattended in or around automobiles. Left alone in a vehicle for a short time, a child is in danger of heat stroke, dehydration, overheating, hypothermia, injury, abduction and even death.”

Apparently there is no hard and fast policy regarding children being on a car, only in it. I think everyone who has children has had a lapse in judgement at one point or another. Luckily, we’re not all in the public eye. Sharing her life on TikTok has made Cacia fair game in some people’s eyes. But it seems like Cacia could really use some help with her kids, rather than judgement.