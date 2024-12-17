‘Ross musicals for less’: ‘Wicked’ hits the dollar store as a talented staff defies gravity and ignores an active shopper

The Wicked movie is everywhere. Every store seems to have shelves and shelves of merch and memorabilia, the soundtrack is playing over every speaker and radiating through everyone’s headphones. Even on social media, there’s a trend every other day inspired by the cast, the music, or the movie. The pink and green are truly inescapable.

Some shoppers at a local clothing store found the movie musical to be particularly inescapable when a chorus of local young people made the store their stage.

One of these young people posted a video of the performance on TikTok. The video features about a dozen of them dressed in green with one girl standing front and center belting out the notes to “Defying Gravity” while dressed in a black cape, a little witch hat, and holding a cheap kitchen broom.

One person in the back was even dressed in pink just like Glinda the Good Witch, while she, alongside the others, sang the supporting notes as Elphaba took center stage.

One woman walked past them attempting to get her shopping done while a whole production was happening before her very eyes. Other shoppers were likely cowering speechless at the truly Tony-worthy performance. At 4.4 million views it makes sense that everyone’s virtual jaws were on the floor.

OH THEY ATE THIS UP SO BAD😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oh8ux1r6Nd — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 17, 2024

The comments are in and they agree this clip would’ve gotten Elphaba and the gang on The Ellen DeGeneres Show way back in the day. Viewers are indescribably impressed with the Ross or Goodwill or Kohl’s version of Elphaba and they can’t get over just how effortlessly she hit each and every one of Erivo’s notes.

Seriously, if these kids aren’t already in a Victorious-style performing arts school, they need to be scouted immediately. Influencers and fans from all corners of the internet flocked to the video to repost and comment about just how beautiful this rendition of “Defying Gravity” really was. That’s a crazy difficult note to hit and our main girl hit it with ease and finesse.

Some people consider “Defying Gravity” to be one of the hardest songs to sing on Broadway. It’s also one of the most emotional. Both for the singer and the audience. According to Classic FM, this is in part because of all of the accidentals and intervals in the song, the nature of those components causes the audience to stay on the edge of their seats. The key signature changes also make for an emotional ride, as do the reflection between the harmony, melody, and where the characters are in the story. Then of course the high D flat power note during the lyric “bring me eown” comes and all of the audience (or Ross) is in tears.

Whether you’re hearing that while Holiday shopping, in the movie theater, or on the Broadway stage, the song impacts all of us the same way. That is, as long as the person singing knows what they’re doing. And our star from the shopping center knew exactly what she was doing.

