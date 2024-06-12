‘She listens to Grimes I know it’: Bumble match goes off the rails when date acts like unhinged manic pixie dream girl

First dates are always awkward. As you’re getting ready you are full of butterflies, nerves, hope, and anxiety, praying this first date will be your last. Whether you met on a dating app, at a bar, at work, or at school, the routine remains the same.

Recommended Videos

Of course, most single people have more stories about bad dates than good ones, and most people you ask will say the dating scene is pretty abysmal.

Cailyn experienced that firsthand during a Texas Roadhouse Bumble date she shared on TikTok. It wasn’t as diminishing and insulting as some dating videos we’ve seen online where a man is essentially just assaulting his date the entire time.

This date was just, well, odd. The girl Cailyn was on a date with kept stroking her hair and playing with her necklace, going on about getting lost in Cailyn’s eyes and traveling in the “depths of the waters” of her soul.

In response, Cailyn asked to split the bill and attempted to make her escape to the restroom, to which her date said that the world is a restroom and tried to convince Cailyn to dine and dash.

Commenters have many thoughts and theories about why Cailyn’s date turned out so strange. Many of those theories include drugs, Molly specifically. Others are hoping and praying that the girl didn’t pregame before the date and instead was simply nervous or just doing it for a bit.

A couple of people think the girl was just in it for a free meal. A plan that totally backfired.

Cailyn later posted a storytime about the rest of the date. She said she and her date had been talking for a couple of days and the girl seemed normal enough. Even the start of the date had seemed pretty normal. The girl made a couple of strange comments, but Cailyn took it as having a dry sense of humor, a quality she says she also shares.

When they got to the restaurant everything started very normal. Until their food came. That’s when Cailyn’s date started playing with her hair and acting strange.

The girl then reached over to touch Cailyn’s hair and told her that it reminded her of Princess Ariel’s and she just wanted to swim in it. That’s what prompted Cailyn to start recording.

Not much else unfolded after the video ended, but Cailyn did have a question for her audience. She’s considering asking the girl on a second date just to see what happens.

In a final installment in the trilogy, Cailyn’s date responded with her very own TikTok reaction — a simple video stitched of the original in which she clicks her tongue.

This prompted commenters to say that maybe they’d just witnessed the beginning of an end-game love story.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy