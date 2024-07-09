‘She said I started this legacy’: Absolute icon of a great grandma embarrasses and entertains her whole family with an unsettling revelation

Sometimes, there is a tendency to forget — or to not keep in mind — that senior people, our grandmothers and grandfathers, used to be young once upon a time. We’re reminded of that elementary fact when they showcase their joviality in unexpected ways.

If one’s parent makes a sex joke, it may be a cringy experience. If one’s grandparent — or great-grandparent in this case — makes such a joke, the result tends to be more hysterical because it is even less expected due to social conventions.

While on a trip many years ago, I pressed my grandmother to eat her McDonald’s burger faster so we could continue sightseeing. Her unbothered response was that eating, along with other things, is more enjoyable when one takes their time. At the time, I — barely a teenager — was shocked, whereas nowadays I find her comment hilarious.

At the end of the day, we would not be here without our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. That does not mean we are mentally prepared for them to remind us of that fact out of the blue, as in the case of the great-grandmother mentioned in this TikTok video.

An unforgettable family gathering

A TikTok user going by @ronanny_lad shared the story in a brief 6-second video. His great-grandmother, having a superior sense of humor, apparently decided to remind everyone during a family barbecue of the common link that unites all of them: they’re all here because of her and her actions when she was younger.

Numerous comments have naturally found the situation hilarious and shared praise for this unabashedly humorous great-grandmother.

“She really said “I built this family brick by brick”” wrote one commenter.

A few of the comments, on the other hand, allude to this being an old joke that has been on the internet for a few years.

One comment said, “saw this joke on Tumblr in 2012,” to which @ronanny_lad replied, “She wrote it.”

Either way, this is a funny anecdote that can serve as a reminder of how elders are just people who have more years of lived experience under their belts — and who often deserve to receive more phone calls and spontaneous visits from us.

