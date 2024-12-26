‘She was way too calm’: Rage-inducing man wrecks his wife’s car after assuming gas stations switch out pump colors for Christmas

It’s the holiday season, which means many companies are switching out their classic logos and designs for a festive alternative. Every candy is now gift-wrapped and sodas have snow drifting down the side of every can.

Figuring out whether your favorite treat’s red and green colors are a different flavor or just a festive twist can be a little confusing. One man on TikTok fell prey to this when he attempted to refill his wife’s car at the gas station.

With everything being gift-wrapped this time of year, he saw the green handle at the gas pump and assumed it was gift-wrapped gasoline. The second he inserted it into the gas tank, his wife came running over demanding to know why he was trying to put diesel in her non-diesel Jeep.

She was relatively calm considering how dire the circumstances were and told him to call a tow truck immediately, asking why on earth he thought this would be a good idea. When he finally caves and says he wants to get her reaction, inside he was probably wondering if it was worth ruining their car (and maybe their relationship) over a silly joke.

The verdict is: probably not.

Commenters are 100% on the wife’s side — obviously. They even said her reaction was much more tempered than theirs would’ve been if put in the same situation. Some people called for a divorce, noting that for them, a stupid mistake like this one would’ve been the final straw for that relationship.

There are a couple of comments even rebuking the energy of this couple, hoping that a love like this never winds up in their lap. “May this love never find me,” one person wrote.

Other people are simply impressed with the wife’s knowledge. She refused to start the car after the wrong fuel had been inserted and demanded a tow truck when she realized what had happened. People are proud of her for sticking up for herself, setting her husband straight, and knowing exactly what is best for her car.

According to J.D. Power, putting diesel in a gas engine could be very detrimental to your car, although it’s not an uncommon mistake. Diesel is thicker than regular gasoline, which means the fuel pump will struggle to digest the fuel through the car’s system and the diesel will end up clogging the fuel filter. If any does make it through, it will cause the engine to stutter. If the car does run, it will only be because of whatever gasoline is left in the tank. When it’s just diesel, your car isn’t going anywhere.

If this scenario ever happens to you, you should follow the instinct of the woman in the video. Do not start your engine. Instead, have your vehicle towed and drained of all of its fuel immediately. Leaving the diesel in the tank could cause further damage to your car.

If your partner is the one who ruins your car out of stupidity or just for the sake of the video, it may be time to pick the car over the partner. If they can’t take good care of your vehicle what does that say about how they will take care of you?

