‘Shrek’ erotica and more used to heroically take down anti-LGBTQ website

In today’s round of news you never thought you’d hear, LGBTQ+ warriors all around the world have been targeting an anti-LGBTQ+ drag show website using the powerful opposing force of Shrek erotica and the entire Bee Movie script. A Texas-based website — the sole purpose of which is to report the hosting of drag shows — has been challenged by members of the LGBTQ+ community in the most hilarious way possible.

Rather than submitting the location of drag shows, the LGBTQ+ community abused the website’s functions by submitting hilarious snippets of Shrek fan-fiction and the entire Bee Movie script, which actually fits into the designated box. For anyone that’s ever had the absolute pleasure of watching the ‘Shrek is love, Shrek is life’ video on YouTube, you’ll know exactly how ridiculous and downright inappropriate the whole concept is. What makes matters worse (or better, in this instance) is the knowledge that all the anti-LGBTQ+ supporters down in Texas will have to read through all the indecorous short stories and quotations from meme-worthy content.

you can paste the entire bee movie script into the texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website pic.twitter.com/5oRDZfuxXJ — The Intern of Nog (@mycheesemonster) December 5, 2022

Shrek is Love

Shrek is Life pic.twitter.com/6ofm1NJt5d — Vex (@creative_vexes) December 5, 2022

Shrek Erotica works just as well pic.twitter.com/43JITJBOuh — Singleton Lover (@FanboySingleton) December 5, 2022

Judging by the sheer file size of these entries, it isn’t surprising to learn that there was enough filthy erotica to actually cause the website to crash. If that isn’t divine intervention, we don’t know what is. Other examples of entries submitted to the website include excerpts from Awkward Moments (Not Found in Your Average) Children’s Bible and several ‘rick-rolls.’

Mission accomplished for the LGBTQ+ community, it seems. Shrek is love, Shrek is life.