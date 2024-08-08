‘Sibling rivalry, even in death’: Woman comes home to find that even death isn’t enough to stop her dogs from playing

The only real fault that exists in the precious, loyal dogs of the world is the length of their lives. They don’t live nearly long enough, and for most of us that is their one enduring shortcoming.

It’s not the case with every canine out there, of course, and TikToker Aly Hodd (@rambolesbo) may be adding a fresh imperfection to the list after her playful pup took things a bit too far during playtime. Leaving a dog unattended is always a risk, but it’s a rare day when they find something quite so inappropriate to sink their teeth into.

In Hodd’s case, said inappropriate object was their brother. Something that would typically be fine — why have two dogs if not for them to entertain one another — but there’s a catch in Hodd’s situation: One of her dogs is deceased. Thus leaving her berserk beagle to latch onto the only remaining element of their former sibling — their actual remains.

Hodd came home to find a devastating, but shockingly humorous, scene when she checked in on her dog to find that he’d ripped into her deceased dog’s ashes, scattering them across the floor in a macabre homage to his lost sibling. It’s her commentary that really sells the video, however, when she furiously proclaims that “my dog ate my dog,” while gesturing wildly at the strewn ashes.

The comment section below Hodd’s brief video is absolutely loaded with comedy gold, a small bandaid on a no-doubt traumatizing situation for the TikToker. Comments joking that the video gives a “whole new meaning to ‘it’s a dog eat dog world’” and that her dog “was dying to get out” lend needed humor to the situation, as poor Hodd is left to sweep up what’s remained of her lost pup.

While the scene that unfolded in Hodd’s living room was certainly unexpected, it’s not uncommon for dogs to engage in some casual destruction of property. This behavior is most typical in dogs with an excess of energy — puppies, like Hodd’s, or breeds that require high levels of stimulation — or in those that experience frequent anxiety. When they become bored or overwhelmed, they often seek out objects to destroy, and it seems Hodd’s poor deceased doggo was in range for a good demo-sesh.

At least it led to some stellar content. And it paid off for Hodd, whose videos — often featuring their pets — typically boast a few hundred views, at most. Their pup’s inadvertent post-mortem cannibalism, however? A full 3.4 million views, upwards of 432,000 likes, and several thousand comments from enraptured viewers. It is her most successful video by far, and all it took was a little dog-on-dog savagery.

