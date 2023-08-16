I don’t know which one is a more terrifying notion; to randomly find a shed snake skin on top of your cabinet, or to realize that a live snake is now loose somewhere in your house. One thing’s for sure, this viral TikTok is chock-full of herpetological nightmare fuel.

Arizona is fully living up to its reputation of having the largest reserve of venomous snakes in the United States. I mean, if you thought the numbers weren’t that impressive, or that the personal accounts of those reptile inhabitants were a bit exaggerated, then the video below will fully dissuade you from that erroneous notion. Arizona, all the way out in the sun-baked Wild West, is colloquially known as the “Australia of the States,” according to TikTokers, and indeed, is probably the only U.S. state to Australia so hard that even Australians aren’t sure what to make of it anymore, and TikToker @sedonaskyxo perfectly demonstrates that in her recent video.

You’re thinking of moving to Arizona? Maybe hold that thought for now. Though in fairness, and as pointed out by one astute user, not a lot of people say they want to move to Arizona to begin with. I guess now we know why. One person even remarked, “I’ve never wanted to move to Arizona. This is just the icing on the cake.”

Another person gave very sage advice by noting, “This is why I live where the air hurts my face in the winter.” As a person with entomophobia and general fear of anything remotely reptilian, I couldn’t agree with that statement more.

According to official statistics, Arizona is home to more than 40 species of snakes, and dozens of those are venomous. That’s just something to consider the next time you want to visit Arizona.

And for the love of all that’s good and pure in this world, Sedona, please sell that house and move.